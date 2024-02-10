Buddy Wheeler: Heart and Soul of Wheeler Pharmacy Remembered Fondly

In the heart of Lexington, Kentucky, on Romany Road, a beacon of community and compassion stood tall for 66 years. This was Wheeler Pharmacy, a cherished institution founded by William K. 'Buddy' Wheeler in 1958. Last week, the man who breathed life into this beloved landmark, passed away at the age of 89.

A Legacy Born Out of Ambition and Kindness

Buddy Wheeler, a proud 1956 graduate of the UK College of Pharmacy, began his journey with borrowed money and a line of credit. He was driven by more than just the desire to run a successful business; he sought to build a place where neighbors could gather, share stories, and find solace in familiar faces.

Over the years, the pharmacy expanded, but it never lost its neighborhood charm. Part drugstore, part soda shop, Wheeler Pharmacy was a haven for those seeking personalized service and a sense of belonging. Regulars would often drop by for a Buddy Burger, a testament to the affectionately nicknamed 'Mr. B' and his enduring legacy.

Embracing Innovation, Cherishing Tradition

Wheeler was not one to shy away from innovation. He continually adapted his business to meet the evolving needs of his customers while preserving the traditions that made his pharmacy a local treasure.

"Dad was always looking for ways to improve," Claire Wheeler Lewis, Buddy's daughter and the current owner of Wheeler Pharmacy, fondly recalls. "But he never forgot the importance of being there for our customers, of making them feel valued and heard."

This commitment to service was evident in every aspect of the pharmacy. From the nostalgic soda fountain that served as a hub for community gatherings to the personalized care provided by Wheeler and his dedicated staff, every detail was designed with the customer in mind.

A Community Mourns, A Legacy Lives On The news of Buddy Wheeler's passing has sent ripples through the Lexington community. Regulars, friends, and family members have taken to social media to share their heartfelt condolences and memories of the man who touched so many lives. "He was more than just a pharmacist," says long-time customer Mary Johnson. "He was a friend, a confidant, a pillar of our community. His kindness and dedication will be deeply missed." Despite the profound sense of loss, those who knew Buddy Wheeler find comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will live on.

Buddy Wheeler's Legacy Thrives: Wheeler Pharmacy Honors Founder's Values

Wheeler Pharmacy remains a thriving business, a testament to the values and traditions that its founder held dear. As the community prepares to bid farewell to a cherished friend and mentor, the spirit of Buddy Wheeler continues to echo through the halls of Wheeler Pharmacy. His commitment to service, his dedication to his customers, and his unwavering belief in the power of community serve as a guiding light for generations to come. A memorial service for William K. 'Buddy' Wheeler is scheduled for February 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in Lancaster, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the UK College of Pharmacy Scholarship Fund, a fitting tribute to a man who dedicated his life to the art and science of pharmacy.