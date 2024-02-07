Regional Animal Shelter Bolsters Support for Pets and Owners

The Regional Animal Shelter, serving King William and King & Queen counties, is bolstering its support for pets and their owners. Their services have been extended beyond just providing adoption opportunities, to include a pet food pantry for those facing financial difficulties, a lost and found pet assistance, and an avenue for generous individuals to donate items that contribute to the animals' wellbeing.

Harley and Blizzard Seek Forever Homes

Currently, two pets are up for adoption at the shelter: Harley, a one-year-old dog known for his energy and need for relaxation, and Blizzard, a five-year-old male cat. Both animals are seeking to love, forever homes. Harley requires treatment for heartworm, a factor that potential adopters must consider and be prepared to address.

Understanding the challenges pet owners may face, the shelter has also established lines of communication for residents who have lost or found pets. A dedicated contact number and email address are provided for these incidents.

Moreover, the shelter has initiated a pet food pantry designed to support pet owners struggling with financial hardships. This initiative offers short-term assistance, with no application process required. However, the shelter emphasizes that it should not be viewed as a long-term solution to pet feeding needs.

Call for Donations

The shelter is currently seeking donations of various items to create a healthy and comfortable environment for the animals. These items include fish oil capsules, pet food, chew toys, treats, rugs, mats, laundry detergent, bleach, and paper towels. Donations can be made in person during specific lobby hours or shipped directly to the shelter's address.

Presently, the lobby hours are limited to weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This allows the shelter to maintain a controlled environment for both the animals and the staff.