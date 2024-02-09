Redwood Court: A Poignant Tale of a Black Southern Family

A South Carolina author, DeLana R.A. Dameron, has recently introduced the world to her debut novel, 'Redwood Court'. Set in a Columbia cul-de-sac during the 1990s, the book weaves an intimate and poignant tale of a Black Southern family. Drawing from her own upbringing in Columbia, Dameron crafts a fictional narrative that captivates the heart and invites readers on a journey of discovery.

The Symphony of Voices in 'Redwood Court'

The novel follows the coming-of-age of a young girl named Mika, whose story unfolds through a collective of voices from her family members. Dameron's ability to breathe life into each character creates an immersive and engaging experience for readers, allowing them to connect with the story on a deeply personal level.

Since its release, 'Redwood Court' has garnered critical acclaim and recognition, including a positive review in The New York Times. It has also been chosen as Reese Witherspoon's book club pick for February, further solidifying its place in the literary world.

Saloma Acres: A New Space for Cultural Enrichment

In 2021, Dameron purchased an equestrian farm and cultural space in Blythewood, South Carolina, which she named Saloma Acres. The property serves as a space for Dameron to explore her interest in equestrian life and offers adults opportunities to engage in outside activities.

Additionally, Saloma Acres hosts a 'Films at the Farm' series, showcasing select Black independent and feature films outside on the grounds. This initiative not only supports Black filmmakers but also fosters a sense of community and shared appreciation for the arts.

Connecting with 'Redwood Court' Beyond the Pages

For those who wish to delve deeper into the world of 'Redwood Court', various platforms, such as Amazon, Reddit, and Goodreads, offer the book for free in PDF format. Readers can join the Collector's Corner, submit fan art, participate in trivia challenges, and engage in exclusive book club discussions.

To further enrich the reading experience, fans are encouraged to reflect on their favorite moments from the week and share inspirational quotes from the novel every Sunday. This practice not only strengthens the bond between readers and the story but also creates a supportive and engaging online community.

DeLana R.A. Dameron's 'Redwood Court' is more than just a debut novel; it is a testament to the power of storytelling and the resilience of the human spirit. Set against the backdrop of a Columbia cul-de-sac in the 1990s, the story of Mika and her family invites readers to embark on a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and hope. With critical acclaim and recognition, Dameron's work has left an indelible mark on the literary world.

As readers continue to engage with 'Redwood Court' through various online platforms and community events, such as the 'Films at the Farm' series, Dameron's influence extends beyond the pages of her book. The creation of Saloma Acres, a cultural space for equestrian pursuits and film screenings, further showcases Dameron's commitment to enriching the lives of others through shared experiences and the power of storytelling.