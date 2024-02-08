Redefining the Value of Engagement Rings: Karat World's Inclusive and Sustainable Approach

In the heart of Manila, Felix Gorriceta III, president of Karat World, unveiled the brand's flagship store, redefining the value of engagement rings in a world increasingly conscious of inclusivity and sustainability.

Redefining Love's Symbol

On February 8, 2024, Felix Gorriceta III, the president of Karat World, ushered in a new era of fine jewelry with the launch of their flagship store. In a world where the cost of love is often equated with the price of a diamond, Gorriceta offered a refreshing perspective on the value of engagement rings.

"An engagement ring can be as affordable as P299 or as expensive as a one-carat diamond ring. It all depends on what the giver can afford and considers meaningful," Gorriceta shared. His own experience of saving for his wife's engagement ring underscores this belief that important life moments can be commemorated with jewelry one can save up for and that recipients genuinely deserve.

The 'Marise' Story

Gorriceta's personal journey is encapsulated in an engagement ring design named 'Marise,' part of a collection named after the women in his family. The 'Marise' design starts at P24,755, a testament to Karat World's commitment to making fine jewelry accessible.

The flagship store, designed without doors to be welcoming, offers a wide range of jewelry, from million-peso pieces to affordable 18k gold bracelets under P3,000. This inclusivity extends to environmentally conscious consumers, with Karat World offering lab-grown diamonds under the brand H?b?, priced lower and producing less pollution than natural diamonds.

Accessible Luxury and Sustainable Sparkle

Karat World's efforts to make fine jewelry accessible even during lockdowns, with pop-ups in places like S&R, reflect Gorriceta's vision of inclusivity. For those who prioritize aesthetics, lab-grown diamonds are a suitable choice, while natural diamonds are better as an investment, Gorriceta advises.

The store also caters to fashion-forward customers with innovative designs like the Versa Paperclip, a versatile jewelry piece that can be transformed into various accessories. With flexible payment options, Karat World seeks to make fine jewelry affordable for all Filipinos.

As the doors of the Karat World flagship store swing open, the value of engagement rings is no longer confined to the carat or the price tag. Instead, it is defined by the love, effort, and thoughtfulness that goes into choosing the perfect symbol of commitment.

In the end, the true value of an engagement ring, as Gorriceta so eloquently puts it, lies in the heart of the giver and the recipient. And at Karat World, that value is accessible, sustainable, and above all, deeply personal.