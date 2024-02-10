Redding's Craft Beer Revolution: A Tale of Two Breweries and their Signature Hazy IPAs

In the heart of Redding, California, two pioneering craft breweries have emerged as the vanguard of a thriving beer scene. Fall River Brewing Co. and Woody's Brewing are redefining the landscape with their popular hazy IPAs, Numb Numb Juice and Shasta Haze, respectively. These sweeter, juicier beers have captivated the palates of beer enthusiasts, even as the brewers themselves remain steadfast in their affection for traditional IPAs and other styles.

A Tale of Two Breweries

Fall River Brewing Co., a local favorite, recently celebrated a significant milestone: serving over 4 million pints of their meticulously crafted brews. This accomplishment is a testament to their commitment to quality and innovation. Amidst the success of their hazy IPA, Fall River also released a sour beer, Boo Berry Pie, demonstrating their versatility and dedication to catering to diverse tastes.

Woody's Brewing, on the other hand, marked its 9th anniversary with the release of a special Tiramisu Stout. This rich, decadent brew serves as a testament to their mastery of various beer styles and their ability to create unique, memorable experiences for their customers.

Redding's Transformation

Beyond the world of craft beer, Redding is undergoing a transformation. The iconic Sundial Bridge, a symbol of the city's progress and cultural revitalization, will turn 20 this summer. This architectural marvel continues to attract tourists and contributes significantly to the city's improved image.

A Valentine's Day Affair

In the spirit of innovation and unique experiences, Fall River Brewing Co. is hosting a Valentine's Day Beer and Dessert Pairing Event on February 17th. This exclusive event will feature three 6-ounce pours of specially curated beers, each paired with a dessert from the beloved local establishment, Sweetspot. This affair underscores Fall River's commitment to offering their customers more than just exceptional beer - they're creating memories.

As the world of craft beer continues to evolve, Redding's breweries stand at the forefront, pushing boundaries and redefining expectations. Their journey is a testament to the power of passion, innovation, and a deep-rooted love for their craft.

The hazy IPA craze may have put Redding on the map, but it's the brewers' dedication to their craft and their community that will keep it there. As the Sundial Bridge prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary, it serves as a reminder of the city's transformation and the integral role that its breweries have played in this metamorphosis.

This Valentine's Day, Fall River Brewing Co. invites you to join them in raising a glass to the past, present, and future of craft beer in Redding. It's not just about the beer - it's about the experience, the memories, and the community that comes together over a shared love of something truly extraordinary.