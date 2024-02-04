Red Wing Heritage Launches Valentine's Day-Themed Classic Moc Boot

As Valentine's Day approaches, Red Wing Heritage is set to launch a special edition of its Classic Moc boot, marking the occasion with a distinctive 'Dusty Rose' suede upper. This new iteration of the iconic boot retains its classic 6-inch height and signature moc toe shape, while adding an element of festive charm.

The Valentine's Day-Themed Classic Moc

The new design of the boot features a fine suede upper in a 'Dusty Rose' colorway, an homage to the romantic spirit of Valentine's Day. White contrast stitching embellishes the boot, complimenting the off-white Traction Tred sole, renowned for its durability. Further enhancing the design, darker pink hues adorn the laces and collar trim, adding a pop of color and sophistication.

Availability and Price

The Valentine's Day-themed Classic Moc boot is set to be released on the day of love itself, February 14, and will be available through Red Wing Heritage and select retailers. The boot is priced at $320 USD. Undoubtedly, these boots will be a sought-after item for those looking to celebrate the holiday in style.

Unisex Boots for a Seasonal Celebration

The boots are unisex, reflecting Red Wing Heritage's commitment to inclusivity. By offering a Valentine's Day-themed product, the brand is tapping into the seasonal festivities and providing a fashionable option for all to enjoy. This release marks yet another innovative step by Red Wing Heritage in crafting footwear that not only stands the test of time but also resonates with the rhythms of the seasons.