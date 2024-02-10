Red Velvet's Seulgi Bares All in Debut YouTube Vlog: Personality, First Crush, and More

In an intimate debut, Seulgi of the K-pop sensation Red Velvet invited fans into her private world through her newly minted YouTube channel. The vlog, released on February 10th, 2024, offered an unfiltered glimpse into the life of the beloved artist as she answered questions, showcased her artistic talents, and shared personal stories about her ideal type, personality, first crush, and more.

Advertisment

Unveiling the ISFP Personality

Seulgi, known for her captivating stage presence and enchanting vocals, took a moment during her vlog to delve into her ISFP personality type. She revealed how this trait influences her behavior, particularly when she finds herself smitten with someone special. "I tend to hide and watch," Seulgi confessed, painting a vivid picture of her shy and observant nature.

Reminiscing the First Crush

With a warm smile and a twinkle in her eye, Seulgi reminisced about her first crush, which dates back to her high school days. She recounted how she was too shy to even look at him, let alone express her feelings. In an attempt to gain his attention, Seulgi resorted to an unusual tactic - sipping hot chocolate. Unfortunately, her plan backfired, and she was left nursing a burnt tongue instead of a blossoming relationship.