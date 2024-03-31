Rebel Wilson's Los Cabos Getaway with Fiancée Before 'Rebel Rising' Memoir Launch

Rebel Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma recently indulged in a serene getaway to Los Cabos, staying at the luxurious Nobu Hotel Los Cabos Residences. This vacation comes right before the anticipated release of Wilson's memoir, 'Rebel Rising,' set to hit the shelves on April 2. The couple's choice of the exclusive Sakyü suite underscores their moment of celebration and relaxation amidst Wilson's busy schedule.

Exclusive Stay at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

The newly engaged couple chose the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos for its blend of luxury and tranquility. Their accommodation, the Sakyü suite, is known for its Japanese minimalistic design and exclusive amenities, including a private pool and jacuzzi. This choice reflects the couple's desire for privacy and relaxation ahead of a significant milestone in Wilson's career.

From Onscreen Kiss to Offscreen Love

Wilson's journey to finding love with Agruma is a tale of unexpected turns