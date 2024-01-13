Rebecca Lim and Matthew Webster: Crafting a Family Home from a 90-Year-Old House

In a harmonious blend of old and new, Singaporean actress Rebecca Lim and her husband, Matthew Webster, have breathed life into a 90-year-old house, turning it into a welcoming abode for their growing family. The couple, about to embark on the exciting journey of parenthood, opened their doors to CNA Lifestyle for an exclusive tour, revealing how they’ve meticulously retained the historical charm of the property.

Preserving Heritage in Every Corner

The couple’s deep respect for the house’s heritage is evident in their decision to preserve many of its original features. The main wooden door, window grilles, panels, and even the wooden staircase with its tell-tale creaky steps, all stand as testament to the house’s storied past. Their dedication to maintaining these elements showcases an appreciation for history and a commitment to the conservation of architectural heritage.

A Collaborative Effort

The couple’s friend, Edmund Ng of Edmund Ng Architects, played an instrumental role in the renovation process. With his expert guidance, they ensured the building’s history was sensitively incorporated into its new design. While Lim entrusted the majority of renovation decisions to her husband, she was kept abreast of the project’s progress, a careful balance struck due to her ongoing pregnancy.

Infusing Personality & Warmth

The house’s color scheme, inspired by the natural tones of the old house, creates an ambiance of timeless elegance and warmth. The living room, a reflection of the couple’s shared interests, features display shelves adorned with old books, vinyl records, and collectibles. Notably, an original painting of the house by actor-artist Chen Xi, and a landscape painting gifted by Matthew’s mother, grace the walls, adding personal touches to the space. The couple’s love for literature is also apparent, with well-stocked bookshelves awaiting the arrival of their first child, signifying their intent to foster a love for reading in their upcoming new generation.

Creating a home from a 90-year-old house, Lim and Webster have set the stage for a lifetime of memories, marking a beautiful blend of the past and the future, all under one roof.