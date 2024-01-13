en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Rebecca Lim and Matthew Webster: Crafting a Family Home from a 90-Year-Old House

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:44 pm EST
Rebecca Lim and Matthew Webster: Crafting a Family Home from a 90-Year-Old House

In a harmonious blend of old and new, Singaporean actress Rebecca Lim and her husband, Matthew Webster, have breathed life into a 90-year-old house, turning it into a welcoming abode for their growing family. The couple, about to embark on the exciting journey of parenthood, opened their doors to CNA Lifestyle for an exclusive tour, revealing how they’ve meticulously retained the historical charm of the property.

Preserving Heritage in Every Corner

The couple’s deep respect for the house’s heritage is evident in their decision to preserve many of its original features. The main wooden door, window grilles, panels, and even the wooden staircase with its tell-tale creaky steps, all stand as testament to the house’s storied past. Their dedication to maintaining these elements showcases an appreciation for history and a commitment to the conservation of architectural heritage.

A Collaborative Effort

The couple’s friend, Edmund Ng of Edmund Ng Architects, played an instrumental role in the renovation process. With his expert guidance, they ensured the building’s history was sensitively incorporated into its new design. While Lim entrusted the majority of renovation decisions to her husband, she was kept abreast of the project’s progress, a careful balance struck due to her ongoing pregnancy.

Infusing Personality & Warmth

The house’s color scheme, inspired by the natural tones of the old house, creates an ambiance of timeless elegance and warmth. The living room, a reflection of the couple’s shared interests, features display shelves adorned with old books, vinyl records, and collectibles. Notably, an original painting of the house by actor-artist Chen Xi, and a landscape painting gifted by Matthew’s mother, grace the walls, adding personal touches to the space. The couple’s love for literature is also apparent, with well-stocked bookshelves awaiting the arrival of their first child, signifying their intent to foster a love for reading in their upcoming new generation.

Creating a home from a 90-year-old house, Lim and Webster have set the stage for a lifetime of memories, marking a beautiful blend of the past and the future, all under one roof.

0
Lifestyle Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
17 mins ago
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
Salmon, the jewel of the sea, is highly regarded for its impressive health benefits. A true nutritional powerhouse, it is a staple recommendation within the realm of seafood. Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a renowned professor at Tufts University and director of the Food is Medicine Institute, asserts that fish, particularly salmon, is associated with favorable health
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
Teenager's Sustainable Fashion Victory: A Win for Environmental Consciousness
26 mins ago
Teenager's Sustainable Fashion Victory: A Win for Environmental Consciousness
Community Events and Closures in Observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
28 mins ago
Community Events and Closures in Observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
African Catholic Bishops Decline Vatican's Suggestion to Bless Same-Sex Couples
18 mins ago
African Catholic Bishops Decline Vatican's Suggestion to Bless Same-Sex Couples
The Quest for the Best Caribbean Rum: Public Voting Opens
19 mins ago
The Quest for the Best Caribbean Rum: Public Voting Opens
Jersey's Postal Services Under Review: Changes and Challenges Ahead
26 mins ago
Jersey's Postal Services Under Review: Changes and Challenges Ahead
Latest Headlines
World News
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
47 seconds
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
3 mins
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Package to Overturn Biden Policies
3 mins
Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Package to Overturn Biden Policies
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
3 mins
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
Journalistic Freedom Under Scrutiny: Unpacking David Menzies' Arrest
4 mins
Journalistic Freedom Under Scrutiny: Unpacking David Menzies' Arrest
First Lady's 'Fexting': An Innovative Approach or a Potential Slippery Slope?
6 mins
First Lady's 'Fexting': An Innovative Approach or a Potential Slippery Slope?
Jordanian Demonstrations Show Solidarity with Palestine Amidst Regional Tensions
7 mins
Jordanian Demonstrations Show Solidarity with Palestine Amidst Regional Tensions
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: Calls for ICJ Intervention
7 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: Calls for ICJ Intervention
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Calls for ICJ Intervention
7 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Calls for ICJ Intervention
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app