en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Rebecca Lim and Husband Matthew Webster Unveil Their Renovated 90-Year-Old Home

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
Rebecca Lim and Husband Matthew Webster Unveil Their Renovated 90-Year-Old Home

In a delicate blend of the old and the new, Singaporean actress Rebecca Lim and her husband Matthew Webster have unveiled their newly renovated home, a two-storey heritage property that is over 90 years old, in an exclusive tour with CNA Lifestyle. This house, echoing with the whispers of history, has been refurbished with a keen eye for conservation, retaining many of its original fixtures while incorporating modern comforts.

Preserving the Past

Matthew Webster and Rebecca Lim have gone to great lengths to sustain the property’s historical charm during the renovation. The original main wooden door, window grilles, panels, and a wooden staircase with creaky steps have all been meticulously maintained. The couple collaborated with architect Edmund Ng, ensuring that the home’s heritage was preserved and cohesively blended with new additions.

Interiors Reflecting Personalities

The renovated house now mirrors the couple’s personalities. A prominent feature wall in the living room showcases Matthew’s love for history, adorned with old books, vinyl records, and collectibles. Family portraits and meaningful paintings add a personal touch, making the space a true reflection of their lives together. Notably, the living room, seen as the heart of the home, boasts a color scheme inspired by the natural tones of the old house. The space has been reconfigured to maximize the area, given the building’s long and narrow layout.

Embracing the Future

Rebecca Lim, visibly pregnant, radiates excitement about their first home. The house is not only a testament to their love for history and art but also a space that will soon accommodate their growing family. As they await the arrival of their first child, the couple looks forward to creating new memories in this home, already steeped in a rich history.

0
Lifestyle Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
19 seconds ago
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
More than a dozen fitness experts have come together to debunk prevalent fitness myths that often misinform the exercise and wellness community. These myths, fueled by evolving science and anecdotal evidence from fitness influencers, can lead to misconceptions and potentially harmful practices. Stretching Before a Workout One of the first myths addressed is the belief
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
Tasmanian Woman Wins 'World's Ugliest Lawn' Title in a Twist of Conservation
15 mins ago
Tasmanian Woman Wins 'World's Ugliest Lawn' Title in a Twist of Conservation
Gucci's Fashion Comeback: Sexy, Machismo Tailoring under New Director Sabato De Sarno
16 mins ago
Gucci's Fashion Comeback: Sexy, Machismo Tailoring under New Director Sabato De Sarno
Navigating the Real Estate Market in 2024: Design Choices That Can Deter Buyers
6 mins ago
Navigating the Real Estate Market in 2024: Design Choices That Can Deter Buyers
Preserving Culinary Bonds: Jalandhar Shop Keeps a Pakistani Dish Alive
6 mins ago
Preserving Culinary Bonds: Jalandhar Shop Keeps a Pakistani Dish Alive
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot
8 mins ago
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot
Latest Headlines
World News
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
5 seconds
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
19 seconds
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
2 mins
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
3 mins
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
4 mins
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
4 mins
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
5 mins
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
6 mins
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
6 mins
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
19 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
27 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app