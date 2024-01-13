Rebecca Lim and Husband Matthew Webster Unveil Their Renovated 90-Year-Old Home

In a delicate blend of the old and the new, Singaporean actress Rebecca Lim and her husband Matthew Webster have unveiled their newly renovated home, a two-storey heritage property that is over 90 years old, in an exclusive tour with CNA Lifestyle. This house, echoing with the whispers of history, has been refurbished with a keen eye for conservation, retaining many of its original fixtures while incorporating modern comforts.

Preserving the Past

Matthew Webster and Rebecca Lim have gone to great lengths to sustain the property’s historical charm during the renovation. The original main wooden door, window grilles, panels, and a wooden staircase with creaky steps have all been meticulously maintained. The couple collaborated with architect Edmund Ng, ensuring that the home’s heritage was preserved and cohesively blended with new additions.

Interiors Reflecting Personalities

The renovated house now mirrors the couple’s personalities. A prominent feature wall in the living room showcases Matthew’s love for history, adorned with old books, vinyl records, and collectibles. Family portraits and meaningful paintings add a personal touch, making the space a true reflection of their lives together. Notably, the living room, seen as the heart of the home, boasts a color scheme inspired by the natural tones of the old house. The space has been reconfigured to maximize the area, given the building’s long and narrow layout.

Embracing the Future

Rebecca Lim, visibly pregnant, radiates excitement about their first home. The house is not only a testament to their love for history and art but also a space that will soon accommodate their growing family. As they await the arrival of their first child, the couple looks forward to creating new memories in this home, already steeped in a rich history.