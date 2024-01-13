Real-life Spider-Man: Aaron Phoenix’s Collection of Over 700 Tarantulas

Aaron Phoenix, a 36-year-old from Yate, South Gloucestershire, has earned the nickname of a real-life Spider-Man, housing a collection of over 700 tarantulas in his ‘tarantula cave’. Phoenix’s affinity for these arachnids extends beyond mere fascination; he has become a guardian, rescuing over 100 abandoned spiders in the past year.

Finding Solace in Spiders

Phoenix’s passion for tarantulas was born out of a personal struggle. Following a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, he found solace in caring for these creatures, transforming what started as a coping mechanism into a profound love. His collection boasts a diverse range, including a burgundy goliath tarantula with a leg-span equivalent to a dinner plate.

A Sustainable Spider Sanctuary

To keep up with the feeding needs of his growing spider population, Phoenix breeds locusts and mealworms. This practice not only serves to cater to the dietary requirements of his arachnids but also helps him save on the otherwise expensive feeding costs. Phoenix’s partner, Jo, and her two teenage daughters support his endeavor, though the number of spiders has reached a point where a bespoke home for them is being planned.

From Passion to Profession

Beyond his full-time job in house removals, Phoenix envisions a future where he can monetize his passion. He is contemplating selling spiders to other enthusiasts and has already allocated space for a spider store, with work on a website underway. Despite the spiders requiring a warm ambient temperature, Phoenix assures that the maintenance of his collection does not significantly impact his energy bills.