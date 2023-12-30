en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Real Housewives Star Dr. Nicole Martin Shares Her Pregnancy Journey on Instagram

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:02 pm EST
Real Housewives Star Dr. Nicole Martin Shares Her Pregnancy Journey on Instagram

The reality TV world is buzzing with the delightful news of Dr. Nicole Martin’s pregnancy. Known for her role in ‘The Real Housewives of Miami,’ Martin recently shared a glimpse into her pregnancy journey on Instagram. The 38-year-old reality star and her fiancé, Anthony Lopez, are expecting their second child, a joyful addition to their family that includes their 4-year-old son, Greyson.

Revealing the Baby Bump

In a playful video, Martin responds to the comment, ‘but you don’t look pregnant,’ by revealing her baby bump underneath her white ski outfit. The video, shot amidst the snowy slopes of Aspen, Colorado, has captivated her followers, garnering over 33,000 likes. Dressed in a Snowrider Puffer Jacket and glamorous black square sunglasses, her pregnancy glow was evident, even in the chill of the ski resort.

A Family Photo and a Mock Newspaper

Martin also shared a heartwarming family photo with Lopez and Greyson, all dressed in ski gear, capturing a precious moment during their trip to Aspen. To announce the pregnancy, the couple posed with a mock newspaper titled ‘Le Bebe Times,’ featuring a cover story about the expected arrival of ‘Baby Lopez.’ The creative announcement was met with a flood of congratulations from fellow Housewives and her 287,000 Instagram followers.

Wedding Plans and Future Sibling

While the couple is preparing for their upcoming nuptials, Martin has indicated that wedding planning is not a top priority due to other commitments such as their home remodeling project and work responsibilities. Nevertheless, their son Greyson is eagerly anticipating his role as a big brother, having expressed his wish for a sibling. As the reality star’s due date is set for April, she is currently in her second trimester, 23 weeks into her pregnancy journey.

0
Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating the Caloric Minefield of Supermarket Ready Meals

By Israel Ojoko

Ink on Screen: The Impact of Actors' Tattoos on Character Portrayal

By BNN Correspondents

How to Prevent Hangovers: Expert Tips from Dr. Federica Amati

By Olalekan Adigun

The Coronation Quiche: 2023's Unexpected Culinary Sensation Amid Global Developments

By BNN Correspondents

UK's Shift to Snacking: A Dire Trend in Eating Habits ...
@Health · 40 mins
UK's Shift to Snacking: A Dire Trend in Eating Habits ...
heart comment 0
Saturday Lotto and Lotto Plus Results Announced: Winning Numbers and More

By Mazhar Abbas

Saturday Lotto and Lotto Plus Results Announced: Winning Numbers and More
New Year’s Dining and Shopping: Who’s Open and Who’s Not?

By Israel Ojoko

New Year's Dining and Shopping: Who's Open and Who's Not?
North Carolina Pastor Arrested for Assaulting Cook at McDonald’s

By Quadri Adejumo

North Carolina Pastor Arrested for Assaulting Cook at McDonald's
Matthew McConaughey’s New Year’s Reflection: Embracing ‘Green Lights’ Journey

By Rizwan Shah

Matthew McConaughey's New Year's Reflection: Embracing 'Green Lights' Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
Mamelodi Sundowns Prepares for Year-End Showdown Against Polokwane City
6 mins
Mamelodi Sundowns Prepares for Year-End Showdown Against Polokwane City
Knicks' Championship Odds Unchanged Despite Anunoby Acquisition
8 mins
Knicks' Championship Odds Unchanged Despite Anunoby Acquisition
Lamar Jackson's Resilient Season: Leading the Ravens and Contending for MVP
9 mins
Lamar Jackson's Resilient Season: Leading the Ravens and Contending for MVP
NBA Approves Sale of Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
10 mins
NBA Approves Sale of Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson
Manchester City Concludes Year with Unbeaten Home Record: A Significant Milestone
10 mins
Manchester City Concludes Year with Unbeaten Home Record: A Significant Milestone
Dominic Cummings: A Visit to Downing Street Sparks Speculation
11 mins
Dominic Cummings: A Visit to Downing Street Sparks Speculation
Super Eagles Coach Unveils 25-Man Squad for Postponed 2023 AFCON
15 mins
Super Eagles Coach Unveils 25-Man Squad for Postponed 2023 AFCON
Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards and Challenges
15 mins
Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards and Challenges
Flamin' Hot Controversy: Health Concerns Sparked by Spicy Snack Seasoning
16 mins
Flamin' Hot Controversy: Health Concerns Sparked by Spicy Snack Seasoning
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
3 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
5 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
6 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
7 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
7 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
7 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
7 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
8 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app