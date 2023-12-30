Real Housewives Star Dr. Nicole Martin Shares Her Pregnancy Journey on Instagram

The reality TV world is buzzing with the delightful news of Dr. Nicole Martin’s pregnancy. Known for her role in ‘The Real Housewives of Miami,’ Martin recently shared a glimpse into her pregnancy journey on Instagram. The 38-year-old reality star and her fiancé, Anthony Lopez, are expecting their second child, a joyful addition to their family that includes their 4-year-old son, Greyson.

Revealing the Baby Bump

In a playful video, Martin responds to the comment, ‘but you don’t look pregnant,’ by revealing her baby bump underneath her white ski outfit. The video, shot amidst the snowy slopes of Aspen, Colorado, has captivated her followers, garnering over 33,000 likes. Dressed in a Snowrider Puffer Jacket and glamorous black square sunglasses, her pregnancy glow was evident, even in the chill of the ski resort.

A Family Photo and a Mock Newspaper

Martin also shared a heartwarming family photo with Lopez and Greyson, all dressed in ski gear, capturing a precious moment during their trip to Aspen. To announce the pregnancy, the couple posed with a mock newspaper titled ‘Le Bebe Times,’ featuring a cover story about the expected arrival of ‘Baby Lopez.’ The creative announcement was met with a flood of congratulations from fellow Housewives and her 287,000 Instagram followers.

Wedding Plans and Future Sibling

While the couple is preparing for their upcoming nuptials, Martin has indicated that wedding planning is not a top priority due to other commitments such as their home remodeling project and work responsibilities. Nevertheless, their son Greyson is eagerly anticipating his role as a big brother, having expressed his wish for a sibling. As the reality star’s due date is set for April, she is currently in her second trimester, 23 weeks into her pregnancy journey.