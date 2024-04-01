RCCG Ekiti's Jesus Market: Subsidized Goods Ease Economic Strain for Members

In a significant response to the economic challenges facing its members, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Youth Province 9 Headquarters, Palace of Praise in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, has unveiled a pioneering initiative known as the Jesus Market. Launched on Easter Sunday, this market offers a wide range of foodstuffs and clothing at heavily subsidized rates, aiming to provide relief to the congregation amidst rising costs of living.

Advertisment

Addressing Economic Hardship through Christian Social Responsibility

Pastor Anthony Obinna Ibe, spearheading the initiative, emphasized that the Jesus Market is a manifestation of the church's commitment to Christian Social Responsibility (CSR). With economic conditions tightening and more people struggling to meet basic needs, the church has stepped in to offer tangible support. Goods ranging from garri, yams, spaghetti, groundnut oil, rice, and various clothing items were sold at a fraction of their market value, demonstrating the church's dedication to alleviating financial pressures on its members.

Empowering Members While Promoting Responsibility

Advertisment

Aside from offering immediate relief, the initiative also seeks to instill a sense of responsibility among beneficiaries. By attaching a minimal cost to the items, the church aims to encourage dignity in assistance and foster a culture of giving and self-help within the community. The proceeds from the sales are channeled into sustaining the initiative, ensuring its continuity and ability to serve the community's needs. The church has opened a separate account dedicated to donations for the Jesus Market, highlighting its commitment to this cause.

Community Impact and Future Plans

The immediate response from the church members and the broader community has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing gratitude for the support during these challenging times. Assistant Pastor and Provincial Elder Pastor Fola Richie Adewusi mentioned that the initiative not only offers relief but also strengthens the community's bond by showing practical love and support. Looking ahead, the church plans to hold the Jesus Market two or three times a year, adapting and expanding its reach to ensure it continues to meet the evolving needs of its congregation and the larger community.