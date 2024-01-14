en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Ranvir Singh Moves in with Beau Louis Church: A Modern Love Story

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Ranvir Singh Moves in with Beau Louis Church: A Modern Love Story

Good Morning Britain host, Ranvir Singh, has taken a significant step in her relationship with her beau, Louis Church, as she makes room for him in her home. Church, a former production secretary on Strictly Come Dancing, is 18 years younger than Singh. Their relationship has flourished, finding its roots in their collaboration on the popular BBC series.

From Dancing Partners to Life Partners

Since they began dating in September 2020, Singh, 46, and Church, 28, have demonstrated a shared commitment to maintaining a private personal life. However, Singh recently gave the public a rare glimpse into her domestic world in an interview with The Telegraph. Despite the age difference, the couple’s bond is strengthened by the love they have for each other, their shared values, and their mutual respect.

A Modern Family

Living under the same roof are Singh’s 10-year-old son, Tushaan, from her previous marriage, and her mother. Church’s inclusion in their household has been seamless, with him forming a strong bond with Tushaan. This modern, blended family appears to have found a harmonious rhythm, embracing a relaxed and joyous lifestyle.

The Pulse of Their Love Story

Although Singh has a bustling television career that demands much of her time, the couple ensures they have quality time together. Singh describes their life as ‘blissfully happy’, a sentiment that reflects their shared joy without the burden of concerning themselves with the future. The couple also enjoys weekend walks with their pet dog, a simple pleasure that further strengthens their bond.

While the world continues to spin at a dizzying pace, Singh and Church have found a haven in their shared life, proving that love transcends all boundaries, including age. Their story serves as a testament to the power of shared values, mutual respect, and deep affection.

0
Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
27 seconds ago
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
On a mild and pleasant Melbourne day, fans throng to Melbourne Park to revel in the spectacle of the Australian Open. The weather hovers around 19 degrees, a mix of sun and clouds, setting an ideal stage for the tennis extravaganza. The day witnesses Australian wildcard Adam Walton making his home Slam debut against Italy’s
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
Maggie Q Discovers Surprising Life Hacks and Shares Personal Anecdotes
46 mins ago
Maggie Q Discovers Surprising Life Hacks and Shares Personal Anecdotes
Kelce Brothers in NFL: A Tale of Two Personalities
49 mins ago
Kelce Brothers in NFL: A Tale of Two Personalities
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
53 seconds ago
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
Unveiling the Secrets of the Hanoi Fried Spring Rolls
8 mins ago
Unveiling the Secrets of the Hanoi Fried Spring Rolls
Kanye West: A Glimpse into the Life of a Doting Father Amidst Financial Challenges
17 mins ago
Kanye West: A Glimpse into the Life of a Doting Father Amidst Financial Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
21 seconds
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
27 seconds
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
47 seconds
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
53 seconds
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
1 min
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
3 mins
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
5 mins
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
7 mins
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
8 mins
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app