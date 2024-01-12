Ranchi Skyline to Dazzle with Eclectic Kites this Makar Sankranti

As the festive fervour of Makar Sankranti sweeps over Ranchi, the city’s markets are a riot of colour, resonating with the enthusiastic chatter of buyers. The star attractions of these markets are the eclectic kites, which, in their myriad shapes, sizes, and designs, constitute the heart of the celebrations. The tradition of kite flying, a symbol of reaching out to the divine, is a practice deeply ingrained in the city’s celebration of the festival.

Kites as Canvases of Creativity and Commentary

The kites available in the market are a testament to creativity and topical commentary. Among the diverse designs, animal-shaped kites and those bearing images of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, various political party symbols, and even the Enforcement Directorate, are drawing significant interest. Parachute kites, known for their cloth material and impressive sizes ranging from three to six feet, are a hit among the enthusiasts. These kites, imported from Korea, are much sought after for their superior quality and size.

Designer Kites: A Soaring Demand

Shopkeepers are witnessing an increase in the demand for designer kites. Parachute and rocket designs, as well as eagle and doll motifs, are particularly popular with children, adding a vibrant dimension to the festival. Priyanshu Choudhary, a local shop owner, highlighted the increasing popularity of kites featuring political themes among the youth and cartoon characters among children.

The Economics of Kite Flying

Kite prices range from Rs 15 to Rs 500, with additional accessories like the spool (Latai) and the thread (Manjha) varying in price up to Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. Celebrity kites are in notable demand, and the cotton Manjha is a particularly sought-after item among customers, as stated by Guddu Talib, another shop owner. The trend is a reflection of a blend of traditional festival celebrations with contemporary political and entertainment themes, offering a unique kite-flying experience to enthusiasts, and driving a vibrant economic activity in the process.