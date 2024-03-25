Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Celebrate Holi 2024 with Daughter Raha Kapoor in Mumbai

Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marked Holi 2024 with vibrant celebrations in Mumbai, accompanied by their daughter Raha Kapoor. A heartwarming video shared by actor Nadiya Moidu captures the family and friends immersed in festive colors, highlighting the joyous occasion.

In the video, Nadiya Moidu is seen playfully applying colors on Ranbir and Alia, as their daughter Raha watches the celebration unfold. Clad in casual attire, the couple enjoyed the festivities outside their Mumbai apartment, sharing this special moment with their daughter and friends.

Family and Friends Gather for Holi

The video showcases Ranbir in a relaxed blue shirt paired with red shorts, while Alia shines in a bright orange top and pink shorts. Amid the Holi fun, their daughter Raha's curious and adorable reactions stole the show. Fans and followers were delighted by Raha's cute expressions, with many extending their Holi wishes to the little one.

Celebrity Holi Wishes and Celebrations

Nadiya's Instagram post with the caption, "Happy Holi everyone; it was such a joy to celebrate Holi with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, and friends," encapsulated the spirit of the festival. The post garnered significant attention, highlighting how celebrities like Ranbir and Alia share festive moments with their fans.

Ranbir and Alia's Recent Projects

Ranbir Kapoor's recent film, Animal, received mixed reviews yet achieved blockbuster status, while Alia Bhatt ventured into Hollywood with Netflix's Heart of Stone. Alia is also gearing up for her next release, Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina and has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War in the pipeline.

As Ranbir and Alia continue to balance their professional commitments with family life, their Holi celebration with Raha offers a glimpse into their personal joy and the warmth of festive traditions. The couple's engagement in both Bollywood and international projects signifies their dynamic career trajectory, while moments like these remind fans of the stars' grounded and relatable side amidst their celebrity status.