Ramona & the Sometimes Set to Redefine Valentine's Day with Cupid's Lounge

In the lead-up to Valentine's Day, Des Moines-based rock band Ramona & the Sometimes is poised to redefine the celebrations with their unique event, Cupid's Lounge, taking place on February 10 at xBk Live. Shattering the traditional confines of Valentine's Day festivities, the event is designed to offer a vibrant experience to all, irrespective of their relationship status.

Advertisment

A Melting Pot of Talent

At the heart of Cupid's Lounge is a musical cornucopia, featuring love songs delivered by a plethora of gifted local artists. Ramona & the Sometimes, known for their innovative approach to music, will be performing a blend of original tracks alongside a diverse range of covers, with songs from ABBA to Whitney Houston, demonstrating their eclectic taste and versatility.

More Than Just a Concert

Advertisment

Cupid's Lounge is not just about music; it's a multi-faceted entertainment spectacle. The concert will be interspersed with comedic interludes, adding a dash of humor to the proceedings. Dame Roddy Exotic, renowned for their captivating DJ sets, will be present to keep the music flowing and the audience energized. Plus, visual elements such as a photo booth by Annick Sjobakken will be available, offering attendees a chance to capture the evening's memorable moments.

Building on Past Success

The Valentine's-themed event follows the success of their previous event, Goblin's Lounge, and seeks to provide an unforgettable and unpredictable musical and comedy experience. By incorporating elements of humor, different music genres, and interactive experiences, Ramona & the Sometimes continues to showcase their innovative ideas and unique approach to creating engaging events.