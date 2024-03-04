RACV Survey Reveals Victorians Prioritize Home Safety Amid Cost Pressures

The results of RACV's inaugural My Home survey have illuminated the concerns and priorities of Victorians regarding home safety, shedding light on the impact of cost of living pressures. Launched in late 2023, the survey aimed to gather insights from homeowners, renters, and those living with family or friends across Victoria about their perceptions and actions towards maintaining a safe living environment. The findings reveal a significant emphasis on personal safety over factors such as housing affordability and accessibility to services, although financial constraints hinder many from achieving their desired level of home safety.

Key Insights and Concerns

With over 7,000 participants, the survey highlighted that personal safety is a paramount concern for Victorians, surpassing other considerations like housing affordability and ease of access to services. However, the survey also uncovered that not all rental properties meet safety standards, with delays in urgent repairs being a common issue. Interestingly, while individuals over 70 years of age reported feeling the safest in their homes, they are also at a higher risk of home safety incidents. The anticipation of future homes being solar-powered was prevalent among respondents, yet the current financial burden is a significant barrier to adopting cleaner energy solutions.

Barriers to Home Safety

RACV Head of Trades, Kieran Davies, pointed out that while Victorians value home safety, various obstacles such as cost, time, and the difficulty in finding assistance for home improvement tasks prevent them from taking necessary actions. Davies highlighted that cost is the primary barrier, with 41% of survey participants labeling home safety tasks as 'too expensive.' The survey also revealed that nearly half of the renters had experienced delays in getting urgent repairs done, emphasizing the need for greater awareness and compliance with rental safety standards among landlords. Furthermore, the high cost associated with transitioning to cleaner energy sources like solar power remains a hindrance for many homeowners.

Future Directions and Recommendations

The RACV plans to use the survey results to raise awareness about the importance of home safety and to provide practical tips for enhancing safety measures. Additionally, the findings will be shared with the government to inform policy-making and initiatives aimed at improving home safety standards across Victoria. This collaborative approach seeks to address the challenges identified in the survey, ensuring that all Victorians can enjoy a safe and secure living environment regardless of their financial situation.

This initiative by RACV not only highlights the current state of home safety concerns among Victorians but also sets the stage for potential improvements through informed policy-making and community engagement. As we move forward, the insights from the My Home survey will be crucial in shaping a safer, more sustainable future for all residents of Victoria.