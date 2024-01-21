Racine Zoo Hosts Exciting Events amid Lake Michigan's Splendor

Mark your calendars. The Racine Zoo in Racine, Wisconsin, is gearing up for a year filled with exciting events that promise to make your visit memorable. Two of the standout events include a craft beer and food tasting experience, and a romantic evening, both set against the backdrop of picturesque Lake Michigan.

Craft Beer Tasting Event

On January 27, 2024, the zoo will host a unique craft beer tasting event. Attendees will be treated to a mouthwatering selection of craft beers and scrumptious food. What's more, they will also receive a Racine Zoo beer glass as a souvenir. The event will take place outdoors at the Safari Base Camp Pavilion, where fire pits and space heaters will ensure everyone's comfort despite the winter chill. For those with a sweet tooth, hot cocoa and Irish cream will be available for additional purchase.

A Romantic Evening by Lake Michigan

Then, on February 10, 2024, the zoo will turn into a haven for couples seeking a unique romantic experience. The evening will feature champagne, an open bar, appetizers, a catered dinner, and a raffle. The highlight of the evening, however, will be a special presentation on Wild Animal Love, exploring the intriguing parallels between animal and human relationships. Please note that this event is restricted to individuals who are 21 years old and above.

Support for the Racine Zoo

Whether you're a craft beer aficionado or a couple looking for an unforgettable date night, these events offer something for everyone. More importantly, the proceeds from these events will go directly towards supporting the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. Tickets for both events can be purchased directly from the zoo's website. So why wait? Book your tickets today and enjoy an unforgettable experience while supporting a great cause.

Meanwhile, the Racine Zoo is also preparing for its Spring Break Camp and Summer Camp, designed specifically for younger audiences, ensuring that there are events for all age groups. Stay tuned for more details.