Quince Unveils Affordable Luxury with New Towel Collection

Quince, the brand known for delivering high-quality products without breaking the bank, has broadened its horizons with the launch of a new line of luxury towels. This expansion into the home and lifestyle segment includes five unique styles: classic cotton, waffle terry, quick-dry ribbed, plush, and a relaunched version of the organic waffle towel.

Quality and Affordability in One Package

The collection has been curated to cater to a variety of consumer needs and preferences. Whether you're searching for something as small as a washcloth or as large as an oversized bath sheet, Quince has you covered. The towels, starting at a mere $30, are available in an array of colors to harmonize with diverse bathroom aesthetics.

Notably, these towels are crafted from 100 percent Turkish cotton, a fabric renowned for its superior softness and absorbency. The organic waffle towels are especially recommended for customers with sensitive skin, given their gentle texture. Quince has even introduced an innovative reversible towel, featuring a waffle weave on one side and a textured fabric on the other, a design that accelerates the drying process.

Stepping Out of the Shower in Style

The Ultra Plush collection adds a touch of extravagance to your bathroom routine. With a dense material weight, these towels envelop you in warmth as you transition from the steamy confines of your shower to the cooler ambiance of the bathroom. This luxurious experience, however, doesn't come with a hefty price tag. Quince's price comparisons with similar products from competitors highlight potential savings of up to 50 percent, underlining the brand's commitment to affordability without compromising on quality.

With this new range of luxury towels, Quince is setting a precedent, demonstrating that top-notch quality and affordability are not mutually exclusive. Whether you're revamping your bathroom or looking for the perfect housewarming gift, Quince's collection offers a touch of luxury without the luxury price tag.