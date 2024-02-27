Queen of the North Summit: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Callander

The inaugural Queen of the North Summit, a pioneering event dedicated to uniting women-owned and operated businesses for a day of professional networking, is poised to make a significant impact in Callander, near North Bay. Conceived by Jess Diggles, a North Bay realtor, and Sara Lecappelain, a wedding photographer and owner of the Black Saddle Barn Wedding and Event Venue, the summit is scheduled for February 29. The event is designed to foster collaboration, professional development, and support among women entrepreneurs.

Empowering Women in Business

The summit will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including April Brown & Sarah Sklash of The June Motel & Motel Makeover fame, Realtor and Entrepreneur Holly Carroll, and CEO and Nurse of the Cosmetic Clinic, Chelsey Brown. These influential figures will share their experiences and insights, aiming to inspire and empower attendees. Furthermore, the event will offer a unique opportunity for participants to showcase their businesses during a networking booth session, facilitating direct engagement and potential collaborations.

Fostering Professional Development

Diggles and Lecappelain have emphasized the importance of professional development and growth, regardless of the business sector or years of experience. By bringing together women-led businesses, they aim to create a vibrant community of entrepreneurs who support and learn from one another. The organizers intend to expand the event's reach in future years, inviting women from various industries across northern regions and beyond. This initiative reflects a commitment to nurturing an ecosystem where women entrepreneurs can thrive and succeed.

Creating a Collaborative Community

The summit is not just about individual growth but also about building a strong, collaborative community. Lecappelain highlighted the potential for new partnerships and projects that can emerge when women entrepreneurs come together, sharing ideas and resources. With a capacity to host up to 150 attendees, the event promises to be a masterclass in collaboration and innovation. Tickets are available, offering an unparalleled opportunity for women in business to connect, learn, and grow together.

As the Queen of the North Summit approaches, the anticipation builds for an event that could redefine the landscape for women entrepreneurs in the North. By creating a space where women can celebrate each other's successes, share challenges, and forge new paths together, Diggles and Lecappelain are setting the stage for a movement that goes beyond just business networking. It's a testament to the power of community and the shared vision of a more inclusive and supportive entrepreneurial ecosystem.