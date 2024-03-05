Queen Evangeline LXXXV Hosts Traditional Luncheon, Prepares for Mardi Gras Parade

Queen Evangeline LXXXV Mary Elise Quoyeser welcomed family, friends, and royal maids to the traditional Queen's Luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, at the City Club in Lafayette. This elegant event, marked by beautiful floral arrangements and exquisite table settings, served not only as a gesture of gratitude but also as a prelude to the much-anticipated Queen's parade.

The luncheon showcased tables adorned with linens and place settings in a palette of blue, gold, cream, and white, creating a visually stunning environment for guests. Queen Evangeline LXXXV took this opportunity to express her heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to her reign and shared cherished memories of her experiences with the Krewe of Gabriel. This personal touch highlighted the deep connections within the community and the significance of tradition in these celebrations.

In a touching display of appreciation, Quoyeser presented gifts to her maids, many of whom she has known for a lifetime. This gesture underscored the strong bonds of friendship and camaraderie that are central to the event's ethos. Additionally, Mary Quoyeser, the queen's mother, played a gracious host, ensuring that every guest felt welcomed and valued, further emphasizing the familial and community ties that underpin the luncheon.

The luncheon also served as a moment of preparation for the Queen's upcoming parade appearance, an event that allows the broader public to share in the festivities. This anticipation adds to the excitement surrounding Mardi Gras in Lafayette, showcasing the blend of personal celebration and community involvement that characterizes the season. The meticulous planning and attention to detail evident in the luncheon promise a parade that will be a memorable spectacle for all.

As the Queen's Luncheon concluded under the perfect Lafayette sky, gratitude was the theme of the day. The event, steeped in tradition and brimming with personal touches, offered a glimpse into the heart of Mardi Gras celebrations in Lafayette. It's a reminder of the enduring bonds and shared joy that these festivities foster among participants and onlookers alike. As we look forward to next year's event, we extend our thanks to the Quoyeser family and the Gabriel Ladies Committee for their hospitality and dedication to keeping this cherished tradition alive.