QT Wellington and Perrier-Jouët Unveil 'Flora & Fizz': A Luxurious Champagne Experience in Wellington

Imagine stepping into a world where the effervescence of Champagne meets the artistry of lush, floral elegance. This is the reality for visitors to QT Wellington from February 10 to May 5, as the hotel, in collaboration with Perrier-Jouët, hosts the 'Flora & Fizz' event. This unique gathering is more than just a Champagne tasting; it's an immersive experience into the art of living well, designed to enchant the senses and celebrate the craftsmanship behind one of the world's most prestigious Champagne houses.

Advertisment

An Enchanted Champagne Wonderland

At the heart of 'Flora & Fizz' lies the Gallery Lounge, transformed into an enchanted space inspired by the elegance of Perrier-Jouët's signature bottles. Attendees are invited to partake in exclusive Champagne tastings served from a specially designed Perrier-Jouët tree, an artistic centerpiece that perfectly encapsulates the event's fusion of nature and luxury. Desiree Saavedra, the Hotel Manager of QT Wellington, emphasizes the significance of this collaboration, noting the blend of premium Champagne tastings with the hotel's best-selling high teas as a tribute to the excellence of both brands. This experience is not only a celebration but a journey into the culture of fine Champagne.

Curated Tasting Experiences

Advertisment

With two curated tasting experiences available, guests have the opportunity to explore the subtleties of Perrier-Jouët's range. The event also features a special Champagne High Tea at the Hippopotamus restaurant on weekends, where the menu is inspired by the bubbling personality of Perrier-Jouët. Treats like raspberry and Champagne macarons are paired with additional Champagne tasting options, offering a unique twist on the traditional high tea experience. The Gallery Lounge promotes the full selection of Perrier-Jouët Champagnes throughout the event's duration, ensuring that every visit is a chance to discover something new and exquisite.

A Toast to Craftsmanship and Elegance

The 'Flora & Fizz' event is more than just a showcase of fine Champagnes; it's an homage to the art of living well. Through its lush decorations, exclusive tastings, and the special high tea menu, QT Wellington and Perrier-Jouët have created an environment that celebrates both the craftsmanship of the Champagne house and the hospitality excellence of the hotel. This collaboration not only offers an incredible experience for guests but also highlights the shared values and dedication to quality that defines both brands. As attendees wander through the Gallery Lounge, sipping on meticulously crafted Champagnes, they are invited to pause and appreciate the beauty in the details - the essence of the 'Flora & Fizz' experience.