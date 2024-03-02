Puppycats Pet Emporium and Foster Kritters Unite for Creative Fundraiser

In an innovative blend of art and charity, Puppycats Pet Emporium has partnered with Foster Kritters Feral Cat Rescue to launch a unique fundraiser that involves the community in a creative and engaging way. This initiative, which takes place on Chemainus Road next to McBride's Service Station, invites individuals to leave their mark for a cause by painting ceiling tiles that will adorn the emporium's interior.

Art for a Cause

Linda Dockrill, the brainchild behind the fundraiser, drew inspiration from a previous employment experience in Calgary. The concept blossomed into a full-fledged charity initiative after meeting Kirsten Rose of Foster Kritters, who tirelessly operates the rescue with the help of volunteers. The fundraiser not only serves as a beacon of hope for feral cats but also as a memorial space where patrons can commemorate pets they have lost or celebrate their businesses by painting logos on the tiles. At $20 per tile, all proceeds are directed towards supporting Foster Kritters' mission.

Community Engagement and Response

Since its inception two months ago, the initiative has seen a growing interest from the community, spurred by word of mouth and the curiosity ignited by the already decorated ceiling tiles. The project's novelty and the Dockrills' personal involvement have fostered a sense of community among local residents, offering a unique opportunity for artistic expression while contributing to a worthy cause. With space for up to 140 tiles, the initiative invites widespread participation.

Puppycats Pet Emporium: A Community Staple

Opening its doors amidst the onset of COVID-19 restrictions in March 2020, Puppycats Pet Emporium quickly established itself as a beloved local business, providing an extensive selection of pet food and accessories. The Dockrill family's dedication to personal service and community involvement has set Puppycats apart from larger chains, making it a favorite among pet owners. This ceiling tile fundraiser is not just a testament to their creativity but also to their commitment to giving back to the community and supporting local causes.

The collaboration between Puppycats Pet Emporium and Foster Kritters highlights the power of community, creativity, and charity. By transforming ceiling tiles into canvases for expression, they have created an ongoing fundraiser that not only beautifies the space but also supports the invaluable work of animal rescue. It's a vivid reminder of how businesses and charities can come together to make a significant impact, one tile at a time.