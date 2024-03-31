Pune's Katraj Zoo Implements Cooling Measures for Animals Amidst Soaring Summer Heat

With the onset of summer, the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, popularly known as Katraj Zoo, located in Pune's suburbs, has introduced innovative cooling measures to ensure the well-being of its resident animals. Air coolers and high-pressure mist fogging machines have been installed in the enclosures of tigers, lions, and leopards to shield them from the scorching heat, marking a significant step towards animal care during extreme weather conditions.

Innovative Cooling Solutions

According to Dr. Suchitra Patil, the Deputy Director of the zoo, the cooling devices are activated daily around noon, a time when the heat reaches its peak. These measures are specifically designed to offer respite to the carnivores from the intense summer heat, ensuring their enclosures remain comfortable. The setup within the cages is strategically done to maintain the display's integrity while maximizing the cooling effect. This approach reflects the zoo's commitment to the health and comfort of its inhabitants during the challenging summer months.

Comprehensive Summer Care

Beyond the carnivores, other residents of the zoo also receive special attention during the summer. Elephants have access to ponds or swimming pools to cool off, while the bears are treated to ice cakes laced with honey and a variety of fruits. These summer management measures are part of an annual initiative by the zoo authorities to prevent heatstroke among the animals and ensure their well-being despite the rising temperatures. The dedication to providing such care highlights the zoo's holistic approach to animal welfare.

Public Engagement and Education

The introduction of these cooling measures not only enhances the living conditions of the zoo animals but also serves as an educational tool for visitors. By observing these practices, the public becomes more aware of the needs of animals during extreme weather and the importance of thoughtful and innovative care solutions. The zoo's efforts to adapt and respond to the challenges posed by the changing climate stand as a testament to its role in conservation and education within the community.

The steps taken by Katraj Zoo in Pune to mitigate the effects of the summer heat on its animal inhabitants underscore the evolving nature of animal care in zoological parks. As temperatures continue to rise globally, such initiatives become crucial in ensuring the health and well-being of captive wildlife. The zoo's proactive approach not only safeguards the animals but also enhances the visitor experience, fostering a deeper appreciation for wildlife conservation efforts.