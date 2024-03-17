Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Tie the Knot: A Glimpse into Their Fairytale Wedding

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, the beloved Bollywood couple, celebrated their union in a dreamy wedding ceremony on March 15, 2024, marking the beginning of their new journey together. The occasion, filled with traditional rituals, glamour, and the warmth of close friends and family, took place in Delhi, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. This joyous event not only signifies the couple's deep love but also their commitment to walking hand in hand through life's adventures.

A Celebration of Love

The wedding festivities showcased a blend of tradition and modern elegance, with the couple donning exquisite outfits that complemented each other perfectly. Kriti looked radiant in a stunning pink lehenga, while Pulkit opted for a mint green sherwani, embodying the essence of traditional Indian weddings. Their happiness was palpable in every moment, from the intimate 'griha pravesh' ceremony to their heartfelt social media posts, where they shared their love and gratitude for each other and their families.

From Co-stars to Soulmates

Their love story began on the sets of 'Pagalpanti,' where sparks flew, leading to a beautiful relationship that blossomed over time. Despite Pulkit's previous marriage, their bond grew stronger, culminating in a proposal that set the stage for their fairytale wedding. Fans and colleagues alike have showered the couple with love and blessings, celebrating their journey from co-stars to soulmates. Their wedding not only marks a significant milestone in their personal lives but also in their professional careers, as they continue to entertain and inspire.

Looking Forward

As Pulkit and Kriti embark on this new chapter, they carry with them the love and support of their fans and the blessings of their families. Their wedding is a testament to the power of love, resilience, and partnership. As they navigate the ups and downs of life together, they serve as an inspiration to many, proving that true love can overcome any obstacle. With upcoming projects and new roles on the horizon, the future looks bright for this talented and beloved couple.