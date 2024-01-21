Psychology Graduate Vito Niuloa Sheds Light on the Concept of 'Vā' in Pacific Cultures

In the realm of psychology, the exploration of interpersonal connections is a vast and intricate field. However, recent graduate Vitolio (Vito) Niuloa has managed to distinguish himself with a unique research project that investigates the importance of these connections among Māori and Pacific peoples. Vito, of Samoan and Niuean descent, conducted this research as part of his PSYC310 psychology paper at university.

Exploring the Concept of 'Vā'

His study centred around the concept of 'vā.' In Pacific cultures, 'vā' refers to a spatial and relational space essential for cultivating and sustaining meaningful relationships with others and the environment. This concept, while often overlooked in mainstream psychological research, has profound significance in the cultures of the Pacific.

The Experiment: Establishing 'Vā'

For his study, Vito employed the Visual Analogue Mood Scale (VAMS), a tool used to measure the mood of the participants. The participants completed the VAMS on two separate occasions - once before and once after the establishment of vā. To create this vā, Vito utilized the practice of talanoa, a form of conversation where he shared his genealogy and personal background to cultivate a sense of connection and open dialogue.

Impactful Results

His findings were compelling. The results showed that the establishment of vā through talanoa significantly improved the mood of all participants. This effect was more pronounced among Māori and Pacific participants, indicating the cultural resonance of this approach. His supervisor, Associate Professor Liana Machado, was impressed with his innovative research methodology and how it offered a fresh perspective on Pacific research and culture.