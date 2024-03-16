Priyanka Chopra Revels in Dressing Daughter Malti as Her 'Fashion Muse'

Priyanka Chopra, in a recent interview with Vogue, disclosed her delight in choosing daily outfits for her daughter, Malti Marie, dubbing her as her current 'fashion muse'. The Bollywood icon and global star shared her enthusiasm for fashion, particularly when it involves her daughter, and her penchant for golds, diamonds, and the athleisure trend. Malti Marie, accompanying her mother to India, has become a focal point of Priyanka's fashion expressions, reflecting a unique mother-daughter bonding through style.

Mother-Daughter Fashion Duo

During their visit to India, the mother-daughter duo made headlines, with Priyanka expressing how dressing Malti has become a joyful part of her daily routine. She candidly shared the excitement of planning Malti's outfits, emphasizing her personal love for fashion that she now extends to her daughter. This revelation not only highlights Priyanka's fashion sense but also showcases the intimate moments of motherhood intertwined with the world of celebrity fashion.

Priyanka's Fashion Inspirations and Preferences

Priyanka also took the opportunity to discuss her fashion inspirations and preferences. She mentioned her affinity for luxury jewelry, specifically golds and diamonds, and expressed her hope for the continued popularity of athleisure wear. Furthermore, when probed about her fashion influence, she humorously cited 'The Devil Wears Prada', indicating her lighthearted approach to fashion and style influences.

Malti's Influence on Priyanka's Fashion Journey

The inclusion of Malti Marie in Priyanka's fashion narrative signifies a new chapter in her style journey. This aspect of her life brings to light the influence of family and personal experiences on public figures' fashion choices. It also opens up discussions on how celebrity children impact fashion trends and become style icons in their own right at a very young age. Priyanka's approach to dressing Malti mirrors a broader trend of celebrities sharing their parenting experiences, blending personal life with public persona.

Priyanka Chopra's candid share about her daughter being her fashion muse not only offers a glimpse into her personal life but also sets the stage for discussions on the evolving nature of celebrity fashion, influenced by personal milestones and family life. It underscores the intimate bond between mother and daughter, with fashion serving as a medium of expression and connection.