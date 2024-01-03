en English
Lifestyle

Private Island Vacations Now Surprisingly Affordable, Says Travel Expert

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:27 am EST


Private islands, often images of luxury reserved for the affluent, are now within reach for many as discussed by travel expert Lee Abbamonte. With an array of islands offering rates akin to regular hotels, these secluded gems present an enticing alternative to bustling tourist resorts.

Affordable Luxury: Private Islands Under $1,000

Eleven private islands now offer the unique experience of island life for less than $1,000 per night, providing a range of amenities and activities. From boating to kayaking, to pet-friendly accommodation, these islands cater to diverse preferences.

Islands Across the Globe

Private islands in Vermont, Michigan, Washington, North Carolina, the Philippines, and Nicaragua are serving up various experiences for guests. Juggler Lake, an 18-acre island, offers an A-frame cabin for $399 per night. Strand Island Lodge on Pelican Lake provides accommodation for 20 guests at $930 a night, while Dogatraz Island on Lake Iroquois, a pet-friendly destination, is available at $409 per night. Republic Island on Michigamme River includes a cedar log cabin for around $200 per night, and a two-bedroom house on Island Lake in Poulsbo, Washington is available for $304 per night.

Sands Island in North Carolina provides a two-bedroom cottage for $350 per night. On the more exotic side, Brother Island in the Philippines includes a private chef and staff for $632 per night. Sundang Island offers a more budget-friendly vacation at $93 per night. Tahiti Island in Nicaragua features amenities like a private pool for about $209 per night, while another Nicaraguan island, equipped with a tennis court and garden, costs $240 per night. Lastly, Coz Castel, a private island accessible by driving at low tide, is available for about $265 per night.

Travel Expert Insights

Travel expert Lee Abbamonte, who highlighted these affordable private island vacation options, cautioned about expected travel delays following the Labor Day Weekend. He also emphasized the importance of booking in advance to secure the best deals and save up to 15% on rates.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

