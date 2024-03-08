Prince Harry's Pal, Duke of Roxburghe, Welcomes Heir Freddie with Duchess Annie

Charlie Innes-Ker, Duke of Roxburghe, and his wife, Duchess Annie Green, celebrate the birth of their son, Frederick 'Freddie', marking a new chapter for the historic Scottish estate. The couple's joy is shared with Charlie's daughter, Eugenie, from a previous relationship, highlighting a blend of tradition and modern family dynamics.

In 2019, upon his father's passing, Charlie Innes-Ker inherited Floors Castle, along with a vast estate valued at approximately £100 million, but his personal life garnered equal attention. Marrying Annie Green, the stepdaughter of a South African mining magnate, in 2021, the couple now expands their family with the arrival of Freddie, ensuring the continuation of the Roxburghe lineage.

A Tale of Two Families

Charlie's personal life is as intricate as his noble lineage, with connections spanning across continents and industries. From his previous marriage to Lord Beaverbrook's daughter to his relationship with Iranian fashion designer Morvarid Sahafi, Charlie's life reflects a blend of aristocracy and contemporary relationships. With Freddie's birth, the duke not only cements his legacy but also bridges his past and future.

Freddie's arrival is more than a personal joy for the Duke and Duchess of Roxburghe; it signifies the continuation of a legacy that has shaped the Scottish landscape and its nobility. As Freddie grows, so will his role within the Roxburghe lineage, potentially influencing the estate's direction and preserving its historical significance for Scotland and beyond.