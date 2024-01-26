Prince Harry Criticized for Prioritizing Meghan Markle Over Royal Duties

In an unprecedented twist of royal affairs, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has faced criticism for prioritizing his wife, Meghan Markle, over his deep-seated duties and long-standing relationships within the Royal Family. This critique highlights a complex tangle of loyalties and priorities that has stirred the waters of the royal institution.

Stepping Back from Royal Duties

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, sent shockwaves through the monarchy when they announced their decision to step back from royal duties in January 2020. They relocated to California, a decision made public through their Sussex Royal Instagram page. This decision, made without the late Queen's approval, was a deviation from traditional royal protocol, marking a pivotal moment in royal history.

Royal expert Angela Levin, known for her astute analysis of royal dynamics, has been critical of Harry's actions. She accuses Meghan of showing no respect for the hierarchical structure and protocols ingrained in the Royal Family and blames her for 'dragging down' Harry. Levin's critique points to a perceived shift in Harry's behavior, which she attributes to Meghan's influence.

Family Ties and Health Concerns

Despite the Royal Family's efforts to accommodate Meghan, Levin asserts that she insisted on having things her way and demanded that Harry cut contact with his family. This claim is bolstered by Harry's apparent lack of public acknowledgement of the health issues faced by his father, King Charles, and his sister-in-law, Princess Kate, both of whom have recently faced medical challenges. Prince William, Harry's older brother, has also taken time off from royal duties to support Kate following her abdominal surgery.