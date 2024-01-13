Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome ‘Sinkie’ the Chicken to Their Royal Coop

In a heartwarming move, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have expanded their family by adopting a chicken named ‘Sinkie’ from popular television personality, Ellen DeGeneres. The chicken, fondly named due to its habit of dwelling in an old stone sink in DeGeneres’ backyard, had been the target of bullying by other chickens after a successful recovery from a broken fibula bone.

From Backyard Bully Victim to Royal Resident

DeGeneres, known for her love of animals, regularly updates her 139 million Instagram followers on Sinkie’s health. The news of Sinkie’s adoption by the royal couple was shared on this social media platform, sparking widespread delight among followers. The chicken has now found a new home at the Duke and Duchess’s Montecito mansion, where it has been warmly welcomed into the couple’s specially crafted chicken coop, whimsically named ‘Archie’s Chick Inn.’

Embracing the Simple Life

‘Archie’s Chick Inn’, the coop where Sinkie now resides, is a reflection of Prince Harry and Meghan’s efforts to ‘live authentically’ and ‘get back down to basics,’ as Meghan had previously revealed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. This move underlines the couple’s ongoing commitment to rescue animals, a cause close to their hearts. The coop, a large wooden structure, provides a safe and comfortable environment for the couple’s growing flock.

A Royal Title for Sinkie?

Following the news of Sinkie’s adoption, fans of the royal couple have been enthusiastically proposing playful suggestions for Sinkie’s new royal title. Among the numerous suggestions pouring in, titles such as ‘HRH Sinkie’ and ‘Lady Sinkington’ have gained particular traction, adding a touch of whimsy to the chicken’s new royal status.