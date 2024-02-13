Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Rebrand with Sussex.com

In a surprising move that has sent ripples through the world of digital media and royal watchers alike, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revamped their online presence. They have replaced their Archewell website with Sussex.com, reclaiming their royal titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Advertisment

A Shift in Strategy

The new Sussex.com website marks a significant departure from their previous Archewell branding. This rebranding strategy indicates a more personal approach, with the website serving as a hub for updates about their lives, philanthropic efforts, and business ventures. Notably, the Duke and Duchess have chosen to emphasize their royal titles, a decision that has sparked debate among netizens.

From Archewell to Sussex.com

Advertisment

The Sussex.com website offers comprehensive biographies of both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It highlights their humanitarian work, advocacy efforts, and achievements. The website also houses links to their charitable foundation, Archewell, and their production company, Archewell Productions. This strategic shift comes after their previous Archewell site faced criticism for not delivering on its promise.

Speculation and Criticism

The rebranding of their website has fueled speculation about the couple's future media endeavors. It also arrives ahead of their participation in the Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year to Go events. However, the decision to revert to their royal titles has not been without controversy. Some critics argue that this move undermines their stated intentions when they stepped back from their royal duties in 2020.

Advertisment

Despite the end of their Spotify podcast deal and the perceived failure of their previous website, Sussex.com represents a fresh start for the couple. Meghan's podcast, Archetype, is expected to continue on another platform. The new website showcases their continued efforts to make an impact in various ventures and organizations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have positioned Sussex.com as a 'one-stop shop' for all their activities. Their biographies emphasize their backgrounds, achievements, and commitment to charitable work and community engagement. This rebranding is their second attempt at a post-royal rebrand, following Queen Elizabeth's denial of their use of 'sussexroyal.com'.

The Archewell name now only exists in their production and foundation, which have yet to generate significant income. The new Sussex.com website highlights Harry's military work and Meghan's advocacy for human rights and gender equity. It also features their recent personal outings and events, marking a more personal and direct approach to their public image.

Advertisment

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to carve their path outside the traditional royal framework, their rebranded website signals a renewed commitment to sharing their stories and causes with the world. Only time will tell how this strategic shift will play out in the ever-evolving digital landscape and the realm of royal watchers.