'Pretty Woman: The Musical' Set to Dazzle Audiences in Little Rock

'Pretty Woman: The Musical,' featuring an original score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, will be performed at the Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. The musical tells the love story of Chase Wolfe and Ellie Baker, bringing the beloved narrative of the original film to a live audience.

Ayesha Mumtaz
'Pretty Woman: The Musical,' a captivating rendition of the iconic 1990 film, is slated to charm audiences at the Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. The show features an original score by Grammy-winning duo Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book penned by the film's revered director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

Performances and Ticketing Details

The musical is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. performance on April 26, with additional shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on April 27. A matinee show will also be held at 1 p.m. on April 28. Tickets, which range from $34 to $104, will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on the upcoming Monday. Tickets can be acquired through CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by directly contacting the box office.

A Modern Retelling of a Beloved Narrative

The stage adaptation tells the love story of characters Chase Wolfe and Ellie Baker, endowing the much-loved narrative of the original film with a new vitality for a live audience. The musical's narrative, combined with the original score, is set to provide an enthralling experience for all attendees.

Guaranteed Enjoyment with Vivid Seats

