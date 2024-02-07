'Pretty Woman: The Musical' Set to Dazzle Audiences in Little Rock

'Pretty Woman: The Musical,' a captivating rendition of the iconic 1990 film, is slated to charm audiences at the Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. The show features an original score by Grammy-winning duo Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book penned by the film's revered director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

Performances and Ticketing Details

The musical is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. performance on April 26, with additional shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on April 27. A matinee show will also be held at 1 p.m. on April 28. Tickets, which range from $34 to $104, will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on the upcoming Monday. Tickets can be acquired through CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by directly contacting the box office.

A Modern Retelling of a Beloved Narrative

The stage adaptation tells the love story of characters Chase Wolfe and Ellie Baker, endowing the much-loved narrative of the original film with a new vitality for a live audience. The musical's narrative, combined with the original score, is set to provide an enthralling experience for all attendees.

