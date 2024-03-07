Prestatyn Rocks: Free Family Festival with Live Music and Rides Set for August 24-25

The coastal town of Prestatyn is gearing up for a spectacular family event, Prestatyn Rocks, slated for August 24 and 25. This free festival, taking place in the CookHouse Pub and Carvery's spacious car park on High Street, promises two days filled with live music, diverse family entertainment, tempting outdoor bars, delicious barbecue and street food, alongside thrilling children's rides and engaging stalls.

Event Highlights and Attractions

Attendees can look forward to a vibrant mix of attractions at Prestatyn Rocks. From the nostalgic merry-go-round and exhilarating rollercoaster to the spinning waltzers and whimsical teacups, there's something to delight every member of the family. The event is not just about the rides; the live music stage will feature an array of performers and bands, creating a lively atmosphere for all to enjoy.

Call for Participation

Organizers are actively seeking participants to add more excitement to this year's lineup. Whether you're a children's fairground partner, a musician or part of a band, a stall host, or a fairground ride operator, there's an opportunity for you to be part of this grand event. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out via email at eventspublicurbanbars.co.uk for more information on how to get involved.

Community Engagement and Impact

The festival not only offers a weekend of fun and entertainment but also plays a vital role in bringing the community together, boosting local business, and showcasing Prestatyn's vibrant culture. With its free entry, Prestatyn Rocks is accessible to a wide audience, ensuring that families can enjoy a full weekend of activities without the worry of admission costs. The event is a testament to the town's commitment to fostering community spirit and providing quality entertainment for all ages.

As the dates draw closer, excitement builds for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend in Prestatyn. With its rich array of attractions and open call for participants, Prestatyn Rocks is poised to be a highlight of the summer, bringing joy and entertainment to residents and visitors alike. This festival not only celebrates the town's lively spirit but also underscores the importance of community events in creating lasting memories and strengthening bonds among those who attend.