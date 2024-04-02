President Tinubu Extols Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III on 40th Birthday, Highlights Monarch's Vision and Youth Support

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, on the occasion of his 40th birthday, recognizing his significant contributions to the prosperity and development of Itsekiri land. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu lauded the monarch's commitment to peace, progress, and the uplifting of Nigeria's youth, highlighting the king's visionary leadership and positive impact on his community.

Monarch's Path to the Throne

Born Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko on April 2, 1984, Ogiame Atuwatse III's journey to becoming the 21st Olu of Warri was marked by a rich educational background and a deep connection to his roots. After completing his early education in Warri and Offa, Kwara State, he furthered his studies in the United States, earning degrees in International Studies and Political Science, followed by a Master's in Management. Crowned on August 21, 2021, he succeeded his uncle, Ogiame Ikenwoli I, and has since been a beacon of hope and renewal for the Itsekiri people.

Contributions and National Recognition

Under his reign, Ogiame Atuwatse III has been instrumental in initiating youth-centered development programs, fostering economic growth, and advocating for peace within the Warri Kingdom. His efforts were nationally recognized in October 2022 when former President Muhammadu Buhari conferred upon him the national honour of Commander Of The Order Of The Federal Republic. This accolade underscores his contributions to national development and his role in redefining modern monarchy in Nigeria.

Community and Leadership

The Olu of Warri's leadership style, characterized by wisdom, inclusivity, and a forward-looking approach, has endeared him to both the young and old within and beyond his kingdom. His commitment to harnessing the potential of Nigeria's youth as the nation's greatest asset and his vision for a prosperous Itsekiri land have set a precedent for traditional rulership in the 21st century. As he celebrates this milestone birthday, the community and well-wishers from across the nation join in applauding his achievements and wishing him many more years of impactful leadership.

As Ogiame Atuwatse III marks this significant chapter in his life, his story continues to inspire many, serving as a testament to the transformative power of visionary leadership. His reign not only symbolizes the heritage and pride of the Itsekiri people but also paves the way for a future where tradition and progress go hand in hand. The Warri Kingdom, under his stewardship, looks forward to continued peace, unity, and prosperity, reinforcing the monarch's legacy as a renaissance ruler for modern times.