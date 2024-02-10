Preserving Tradition: Lee Me Kyeoung's Ink Drawings of Disappearing Convenience Stores

In the quaint corners of South Korea's countryside, a visual chronicle of disappearing 'mom-and-pop' stores unfolds. Lee Me Kyeoung, a Seoul-born artist, has devoted the last 26 years to capturing these humble establishments in intricate ink drawings, amassing an impressive collection of about 500 pieces since 1997.

A Dance with Nostalgia

Lee's fascination with these convenience stores began when she relocated from bustling Seoul to the tranquil countryside. The stores, often run by families, offered a stark contrast to the city's fast-paced life and encapsulated a slower, community-centred way of living that resonated with the artist.

Cherry Blossoms and Fading Traditions

Me Kyeoung's drawings are not just about the stores themselves but also the environment they inhabit. Cherry blossoms and other flourishing trees often feature prominently in her work, representing the cyclical nature of life and the passage of time.

A Living Archive

In an effort to share her work more widely, Lee has compiled her drawings into a book. This anthology not only showcases her artistic prowess but also doubles as a guide for those interested in visiting the still-open stores. It is a living archive, documenting a vanishing aspect of Korea's cultural landscape.