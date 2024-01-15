Pre-teens Demand Luxury Skincare: A Drunk Elephant Phenomenon

A recent trend has surfaced which sees children as young as 10 venturing into high-end beauty retailers like Sephora, demanding luxury skincare items such as Drunk Elephant's coveted products. The trend has been fuelled by social media, particularly TikTok, and has raised both eyebrows and concerns among shoppers.

Skincare Smoothies and Social Media Influence

These young consumers are not only adding such luxury skincare items to their wishlists but are often witnessed mishandling and mixing display samples, concocting what is now known as a "skincare smoothie". This behavior has led to increasing reports of disrespectful conduct. For instance, TikTok user Elina Boudin shared her encounter with young girls demanding Drunk Elephant bronzing drops without courtesy, adding to the growing concern about this new trend.

The Question of Suitability

Questions are being raised about the suitability of such products for children's skin. Concerns are centered around the potential harm of ingredients like acids and retinols, often found in these luxury skincare items, on the delicate skin of children. The skin of younger individuals differs significantly from that of adults, and introducing such potent ingredients can potentially lead to harm.

Drunk Elephant's Response

In response to the social media buzz, Drunk Elephant issued a statement. They acknowledged the trend but cautioned against the use of more potent ingredients that young skin does not need. The brand went on to list a variety of products they believe are appropriate for pre-teen use. However, they emphasized that children should always be supervised when using skincare products, especially those designed for adults.