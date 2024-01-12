en English
India

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee: A Love Story Etching Towards Matrimony

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee: A Love Story Etching Towards Matrimony

Indian cinema’s beloved pair, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee, have etched a new chapter in their love story. The couple, who have been dating for an approximate span of three years, are officially engaged and are eagerly charting out their wedding plans. The public confirmation of their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2023 sparked a wave of joy among their fans, and this recent announcement has further fueled the anticipation.

A Journey of Second Chances

Prateik Babbar, previously entwined in a marital bond with Sanya Sagar in 2019, announced their divorce in January 2023. The end of this marital chapter coincided with Priya Banerjee’s broken engagement. As fate would have it, the duo found solace in each other’s company, sparking a connection that has now blossomed into an impending wedding.

The Proposal and Wedding Plans

The actor proposed to Priya on November 26, 2023, in a gesture that intertwined romance with a pleasantly surprising twist. Instead of a traditional engagement ceremony, the couple decided to forgo the formalities, opting to celebrate their engagement concurrently with their wedding. This decision mirrors their unconventional love story, a testament to their unique bond.

Prateik’s Ode to Priya

In a heartfelt expression of his feelings, Prateik Babbar expressed his gratitude for Priya Banerjee’s presence in his life. He highlighted the deep bond they share, reminiscing about the moment he realized she was ‘the one’ after their first kiss. This confession has added a touch of sentimentality to their love story, making it all the more captivating for their fans and followers.

On the professional front, Prateik Babbar continues to make strides in the film industry. His recent appearances in films like ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘India Lockdown’, and ‘Cobalt Blue’ have been well-received, further solidifying his presence in Indian cinema.

India Lifestyle
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

