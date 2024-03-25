Prague's Hradčanská Tram Stop Transforms: Easter Celebration Awaits Commuters

This Wednesday, March 27th, Prague commuters are in for a delightful Easter surprise! For a few hours, between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM, the Hradčanská tram stop (heading away from the city center) will be transformed into the “Velikonoční (Easter) stop”. Filip Drápal, spokesperson for Ropid, the organization responsible for public transport planning in Prague, announced the festive event. Passengers waiting at the specially decorated shelter will be greeted by a friendly Mr. Hare who will be handing out chocolate eggs.

Advertisment

Easter Merriment at the Tram Stop

But that’s not all! To partake in the Easter merriment, passengers can sing a classic carol, make a wish, or even paint their own special Easter eggs. Additionally, everyone will receive a commemorative spring badge and informational brochures about public transport in Prague. This Easter-themed event follows the success of Ropid’s previous “Dreamy” and “Christmas” tram stop makeovers organized last year.

A Year-Round Celebration

Advertisment

“We plan to continue hosting these enjoyable one-day events throughout the year,” Drápal revealed. “Upcoming events are expected in early May and early summer.” These events are part of Ropid’s ‘My Time’ campaign. “Our goal is to showcase public transport in a new light, highlighting its benefits and making daily commutes more enjoyable for our passengers,” he explained.

Enhancing Public Transport Experience

“These events are part of our ‘My Time’ campaign,” he said. “Our goal is to showcase public transport in a new light, highlighting its benefits and making daily commutes more enjoyable for our passengers.” We are proud to provide our readers from around the world with independent, and unbiased news for free. Our dedicated team supports the local community, foreign residents, and visitors of all nationalities through our website, social media, and newsletter.