Prague's Easter Markets Embrace Sustainability, Open with Festive Flair and European Talent

Prague's Easter markets, a much-anticipated annual event, are set to bring the spirit of spring to the heart of the city starting this Saturday. Organized by Taiko, these markets will not only showcase traditional Czech Easter customs but also emphasize environmental sustainability. From March 16 to April 7, visitors can immerse themselves in a vibrant celebration at Old Town and Wenceslas Square, featuring over 100 stalls and a record 1,500 performers from across Europe.

Tradition Meets Innovation

This year, the Easter markets break new ground with their commitment to sustainability. Decorations produced by Decoled using advanced 3D printing technology from recycled materials adorn the stalls, while visitors can enjoy refreshments in fully decomposable cups and cutlery. "We aimed for a unique, environmentally friendly approach this year," said Eva Poláčková of Decoled, highlighting the innovative use of technology to preserve traditional motifs in a sustainable manner.

Cultural and Culinary Delights

Aside from the environmental initiatives, the markets offer a feast for the senses. Patrons can savor traditional Czech delicacies like the green beer and Easter lamb, and purchase handicrafts and souvenirs, with proceeds supporting local charities. The program is packed with activities for all ages, including workshops, musical performances, and interactive arts and crafts, making it a perfect family outing.

Community and Charity at Heart

The Easter markets also serve as a platform for promoting community spirit and charitable giving. "These markets are about more than just celebrating; they're about bringing people together for a cause," noted Libor Votruba, chairman of Taiko. With the city coming alive with the spirit of Easter, Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda calls for kindness and tolerance during these festive times, reminding visitors to enjoy the celebration responsibly.

As the markets open their doors, they not only mark the arrival of spring in Prague but also reflect a growing consciousness towards sustainability and community welfare. It's a testament to the city's ability to blend tradition with innovation, offering a rich tapestry of cultural experiences while promoting a greener, more inclusive future.