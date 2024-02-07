PR Worker's Ingenious DIY Fireplace Hack Wins Praise and Encourages Budget-friendly Renovations

When 24-year-old PR worker and homeowner, Eve Bennett, looked at the gaping hole her living room fireplace left, she saw not a void, but an opportunity to create something both beautiful and cost-effective. Using her ingenuity and a keen eye for a bargain, Eve devised an innovative solution that not only filled the vacant space but also captured the attention of DIY enthusiasts on Instagram and The Paint Shed, a prominent paint retailer.

The Ingenious Hack

Initially, Eve intended to fill her empty fireplace with round wooden logs, but the high cost of circular logs — estimated around £195 for the necessary quantity — deterred her. Tapping into her creative spirit, she instead purchased a £14.99 pack of wooden discs from Amazon, and with some leftover paint, crafted a faux log installation that was both convincing and aesthetically pleasing.

She began by cutting a wooden panel to fit the fireplace space, painting it black for depth, and then gluing the wooden discs onto the panel. This ingenious hack created the illusion of a filled fireplace, costing her a mere £45 and saving her around £150.

Additional Embellishments & Public Reception

To further enhance the look, Eve adorned her DIY fireplace with fairy lights and shared plans to add a wooden beam above it. The transformation was met with awe and applause from her Instagram followers, who praised the project as "gorgeous" and "so good."

Partnership with The Paint Shed

Her innovative approach caught the attention of The Paint Shed, which advocates for budget-friendly home renovations that mimic the allure of high-cost projects. They promote the use of their £5.50 Farrow and Ball sample pots for such DIY tasks. The Paint Shed's Managing Director, Michael Rolland, lauded Eve's project as exemplary, stating it epitomized achieving a desired look on a budget and effective utilization of leftover paint.

Moreover, the concept of cost-effective renovation touched on the broader theme of sustainable living, which emphasizes repurposing and reusing materials, upgrading hardware instead of entire units, investing in energy-efficient upgrades, and undertaking DIY projects. These strategies align with the principles of budget-friendly home renovation, as they advocate for choosing cost-effective materials, scheduling renovations during off-peak seasons, and harnessing sales and discounts.