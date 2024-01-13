PR Mogul Roxy Jacenko Stirs Controversy with $863,000 Watch for Son

Public relations tycoon Roxy Jacenko has become the center of public scrutiny after acquiescing to her nine-year-old son’s request for an $863,000 designer watch. The watch, a luxury piece from a high-end brand, has ignited a spiraling debate about parenting, wealth, and the values imparted to the young generation.

A Display of Lavish Lifestyle

Jacenko’s son, while his mother was back in Sydney, pressed her to buy him this extravagant gift. The timepiece in question is an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch, found online at a staggering price of $863,600 and above. This incident underscores the opulent lifestyle led by Jacenko and her family, raising eyebrows and prompting discussions about the impact of affluence on children’s upbringing.

The Controversy of Extravagance

While some view this purchase as an outrageous display of wealth, others argue it as a personal choice and an individual parenting style. The pre-teen already boasts a $26,000 diamond Rolex and will add this luxury watch to his collection, a fact that has fueled the ongoing debate. Jacenko, in the midst of this controversy, also revealed her return to Australia was to collect luxury jewelry, including a custom claw-set diamond necklace worth over $180,000.

Materialism and Happiness: A Broader Conversation

This incident has led to more comprehensive conversations about the relationship between money, materialism, and happiness, notably in the context of raising children in a consumer-driven society. As Jacenko continues her opulent lifestyle, moving her family to Singapore in pursuit of new opportunities, the debate surrounding the influence of wealth on children’s development remains a hot-button issue.