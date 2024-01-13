en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

PR Mogul Roxy Jacenko Stirs Controversy with $863,000 Watch for Son

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
PR Mogul Roxy Jacenko Stirs Controversy with $863,000 Watch for Son

Public relations tycoon Roxy Jacenko has become the center of public scrutiny after acquiescing to her nine-year-old son’s request for an $863,000 designer watch. The watch, a luxury piece from a high-end brand, has ignited a spiraling debate about parenting, wealth, and the values imparted to the young generation.

A Display of Lavish Lifestyle

Jacenko’s son, while his mother was back in Sydney, pressed her to buy him this extravagant gift. The timepiece in question is an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch, found online at a staggering price of $863,600 and above. This incident underscores the opulent lifestyle led by Jacenko and her family, raising eyebrows and prompting discussions about the impact of affluence on children’s upbringing.

The Controversy of Extravagance

While some view this purchase as an outrageous display of wealth, others argue it as a personal choice and an individual parenting style. The pre-teen already boasts a $26,000 diamond Rolex and will add this luxury watch to his collection, a fact that has fueled the ongoing debate. Jacenko, in the midst of this controversy, also revealed her return to Australia was to collect luxury jewelry, including a custom claw-set diamond necklace worth over $180,000.

Materialism and Happiness: A Broader Conversation

This incident has led to more comprehensive conversations about the relationship between money, materialism, and happiness, notably in the context of raising children in a consumer-driven society. As Jacenko continues her opulent lifestyle, moving her family to Singapore in pursuit of new opportunities, the debate surrounding the influence of wealth on children’s development remains a hot-button issue.

0
Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
7 mins ago
Oversized Fashion Trend: A Decade-Long Dominance Continues
In the realm of fashion, the oversized trend continues to hold sway, marking more than a decade of dominance. Despite the anticipation of a shift in aesthetics, the Spring/Summer 2024 collections of leading fashion houses such as Prada, The Row, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Victoria Beckham, and Balenciaga echo the enduring appeal of this style.
Oversized Fashion Trend: A Decade-Long Dominance Continues
In the Fog of Vesu: Himanshu Roy Captures a Unique Moment
20 mins ago
In the Fog of Vesu: Himanshu Roy Captures a Unique Moment
Ho Chi Minh City’s Coffee Culture: A Tour of Unique Cafés
23 mins ago
Ho Chi Minh City’s Coffee Culture: A Tour of Unique Cafés
Europe's First 'Skin-On' Vegan Wings: A Culinary Revolution
7 mins ago
Europe's First 'Skin-On' Vegan Wings: A Culinary Revolution
IKEA Introduces Dajlien: Redefining Home Fitness Equipment
9 mins ago
IKEA Introduces Dajlien: Redefining Home Fitness Equipment
The Miraculous 800-Mile Journey of a Siamese Cat Named Jasmine
16 mins ago
The Miraculous 800-Mile Journey of a Siamese Cat Named Jasmine
Latest Headlines
World News
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
12 seconds
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
31 seconds
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
1 min
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
2 mins
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians
2 mins
Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians
Political Shake-Up: Another PTI Leader Joins IPP Ahead of General Election 2024
3 mins
Political Shake-Up: Another PTI Leader Joins IPP Ahead of General Election 2024
Jesse Watters Criticizes Democrats Over Immigration Following Jerry Nadler's Remarks
3 mins
Jesse Watters Criticizes Democrats Over Immigration Following Jerry Nadler's Remarks
Jordan Cox's Wicketkeeping Blunder Sparks Criticism in Big Bash League Game
4 mins
Jordan Cox's Wicketkeeping Blunder Sparks Criticism in Big Bash League Game
Isaac Levido: The Master Strategist Steering the Tories towards Victory
5 mins
Isaac Levido: The Master Strategist Steering the Tories towards Victory
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
59 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app