Porterfield's Flowers: Spreading Love and Joy this Valentine's Day in Topeka

Valentine's Day is a time of love and warmth, and for Porterfield's Flowers in Topeka, it's their busiest season. The owner, a woman with a contagious smile and a passion for flowers, has been working tirelessly to create special arrangements for the holiday.

A Flourishing Business

Located in the heart of Topeka, Porterfield's Flowers has been serving the community for over two decades. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, has a knack for creating unique and beautiful arrangements that capture the essence of the occasion. This Valentine's Day, she's been inundated with orders for her special red-and-yellow themed arrangements, inspired by the recent Super Bowl win by the Chiefs.

"People love the idea of incorporating their team's colors into their Valentine's Day arrangements," she says, as she deftly arranges a bouquet of red roses and yellow daisies. "It's a fun way to show your love and support for your partner and your team."

One of her most popular arrangements this year is the "Patrick Mahomes" bouquet, featuring red and yellow roses, along with a mini football and a picture of the Chiefs' quarterback. "It's been a hit with the fans," she says with a laugh.

The Sentimental Value of Flowers

For the owner of Porterfield's Flowers, Valentine's Day is more than just a busy time of year. It's a chance to help people express their love for one another through flowers.

"There's something so special about giving and receiving flowers on Valentine's Day," she says, as she carefully wraps a bouquet in cellophane. "They have a sentimental value that goes beyond words. They can convey love, gratitude, and appreciation, all in one beautiful arrangement."

She recalls one of her most memorable Valentine's Day deliveries, when a man ordered a bouquet of red roses for his wife, who was in the hospital. "He told me that he wanted to bring a little bit of joy into her day, and that the roses would remind her of how much he loved her. It was such a touching moment, and it really highlighted the importance of what we do here."

Celebrating Love in Topeka

Valentine's Day isn't just about flowers, of course. There are plenty of other events happening in Topeka to celebrate the holiday. From axe throwing to cocktail making classes, there's something for everyone.

For those looking for a more traditional Valentine's Day experience, there are pottery workshops inspired by the movie 'Ghost', where couples can create their own pottery masterpieces while enjoying a glass of wine. And for the little ones, there are events like the "Sweetheart Dance" and "Cupid's Craft Corner", where they can make their own Valentine's Day cards and crafts.

Local event organizers can email colter.robinson@ksnt.com to share their events. And for more local news, residents can visit the website or download the mobile app.

As for Porterfield's Flowers, they'll be open until 8 pm on Valentine's Day, ensuring that everyone has a chance to get their hands on one of their special arrangements. "We're here to help people express their love, and we take that responsibility very seriously," says the owner. "It's a privilege to be a part of so many special moments, and we can't wait to see what this Valentine's Day brings."