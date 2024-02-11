Port Royal Pub: Quayside Gem Reopens with Local Fare and Revamped Interior

Port Royal Pub: Exeter's Quayside Gem Reopens with a Fresh Look and Local Fare

After a period of renovations, the historic Port Royal pub, nestled on Exeter's quayside, has swung open its doors once more. This beloved local watering hole has unveiled a revamped interior, complete with a menu that honors traditional pub grub, sourcing ingredients from the region.

The Heart of the Quayside

The Port Royal pub, a fixture on Exeter's quayside for many years, has reopened following extensive renovations. Dan Symns and Mark Drew, the business partners who have been steering the ship for nearly half a decade, have remained committed to preserving the pub's storied charm while ushering in a fresh, contemporary feel.

The pub's large outdoor terrace area, a favorite among locals, now offers an enhanced experience, making it the perfect spot to enjoy a pint or a meal while soaking in the sights and sounds of the bustling quayside.

A New Menu Rooted in Tradition

The newly-unveiled menu at Port Royal pays homage to classic pub fare, with a strong emphasis on locally-sourced ingredients. Customers can indulge in hearty dishes such as beer-battered haddock and chips, ham, egg, and chips, and sausage and mash. For those seeking lighter options, the menu also includes vegetarian and vegan dishes, showcasing the pub's commitment to catering to diverse tastes.

A Hub of Community and Entertainment

Port Royal is more than just a pub; it's a gathering place for the local community. The establishment boasts a bar, restaurant, and function room, providing ample space for patrons to unwind and connect. Additionally, the pub hosts weekly events such as quiz nights and free pool table evenings, further solidifying its role as a hub of entertainment and camaraderie.

While the pub is weather-dependent and adjusts its opening days accordingly, its loyal following ensures that it remains a vibrant and integral part of Exeter's quayside life.

As the Port Royal pub embarks on this new chapter, it continues to honor its rich history while embracing the future. With its updated interior, focus on local ingredients, and commitment to fostering community, the Port Royal is poised to remain a treasured destination on Exeter's quayside for years to come.

The reopening of the Port Royal pub marks a significant milestone in the life of Exeter's quayside. With its refreshed interior, dedication to local fare, and role as a community hub, the pub is a testament to the enduring appeal of traditional pub culture. Whether you're a local or a visitor, the Port Royal invites you to share in its warmth and hospitality, offering a taste of Exeter's past, present, and future.