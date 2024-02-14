Pop-Up Weddings on Valentine's Day at DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Dearborn

On this Valentine's Day, love is in the air at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Dearborn, where professional officiant DaShika Hill is offering pop-up wedding ceremonies every hour until 3 p.m. for $135.

A Pop-Up Affair of Love

The offer, available to couples and up to six guests, is the perfect opportunity for a romantic and intimate ceremony without the stress and expense of a traditional wedding. With a beautifully decorated altar, flowers, lights, and tulle-wrapped chairs, Hill provides a unique and memorable setting for couples to exchange their vows.

Ensuring a Legal and Safe Ceremony

To participate, couples must have a valid marriage license, be 18 years of age or older, and not be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This ensures that the ceremony is not only romantic but also legal and safe.

Reserve Your Spot Today

Couples can easily reserve their spot online, and on the day of the ceremony, they and their guests can sign in and validate their IDs in the hotel lobby. With everything taken care of, couples can focus on what truly matters - celebrating their love and commitment to one another.

So, if you're ready to take the next step in your relationship, consider making it official with a pop-up wedding ceremony by DaShika Hill at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Dearborn. With its romantic setting and affordable price, it's the perfect way to say "I do" on this special day.

