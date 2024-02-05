Polite Society Unveils New Lip Gloss Shades and Eyeshadow Palette

Polite Society, the brainchild of co-founders Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, has broadened its beauty horizon with an exciting range of lip and eye makeup products. The brand, known for its commitment to creating high-performance, clean makeup, has introduced three fresh shades of its bestselling B.I.G. Mouth Lip Plumping Oil Gloss. The new additions aim to elevate everyday makeup looks with their vibrant hues of magenta pink, deep cherry red, and pink nude.

B.I.G. Mouth Lip Plumping Oil Gloss: A Game Changer

The B.I.G. Mouth Lip Plumping Oil Gloss is renowned for its volumizing effect, providing the perfect pout with just a single swipe. The glosses contain a unique ingredient complex, Maxi-LipTM, which has shown clinically-proven results in improving lip condition, by enhancing softness, hydration, volume, and reducing folds. Keeping user convenience in mind, these glosses come with a distinctive bunny ear applicator, ensuring precise application.

Forget Social Media, I'm Dope in Real Life: A New Eyeshadow Palette

Simultaneously, Polite Society has launched a new eyeshadow palette, titled 'Forget Social Media, I'm Dope in Real Life'. Encased in a striking bright green packaging, this palette boasts nine versatile shades, including a mix of neutrals, bronzes, and shimmers. It offers makeup enthusiasts a plethora of options to experiment with and create a myriad of eye makeup styles.

A Vision for Clean, High-Performance Makeup

Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson embarked on this journey with a vision to create makeup that performs without compromising on cleanliness. The brand is now offering a promotional discount on the first order, giving makeup enthusiasts a chance to experience their top-notch products at a reduced price.