Point Pleasant's Huckleberry Oakes Wins Ocean County Student of the Week Honors

Huckleberry Oakes of Point Pleasant Borough High School, a standout student and athlete, has been named Ocean County Student of the Week by 92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River. Oakes, ranked second in his class and a consistent High Honor Roll achiever, has demonstrated exemplary academic and extracurricular achievements, including being an AP Scholar with Distinction and holding leadership roles in various student organizations.

Academic Excellence and Leadership

Huckleberry's academic journey is marked by his impressive ranking within his class and his status as an AP Scholar with Distinction. His commitment to excellence extends beyond the classroom into various leadership roles. As President of the Future Business Leaders of America Club and the Student Council community service liaison, Huckleberry has showcased his ability to lead and inspire his peers. Furthermore, his dedication to community service is evident through his involvement as a team captain for the Breast Cancer walk, highlighting his commitment to making a positive impact in his community.

Athletic Achievements

In addition to his academic and leadership accomplishments, Huckleberry is an accomplished athlete. His participation in All-County Cross Country, as well as the Winter and Spring Track teams, demonstrates his athletic prowess and dedication to sports. These achievements underscore his well-rounded character, balancing academic rigor with athletic excellence.

Future Aspirations

Huckleberry's next chapter begins at the Stern School of Business at New York University, where he aims to further his education and pursue his career goals. His selection as Ocean County Student of the Week is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and the promising future that lies ahead. Oakes serves as an inspiration to his peers, embodying the qualities of a successful and impactful leader in both his academic and personal life.