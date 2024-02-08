Pizza Hut Philippines Introduces Bacon Ensaymada Heart Pan Pizza for Valentine's Day

Pizza Hut Philippines unveils a limited-edition Valentine's Day offering: the Bacon Ensaymada Heart Pan Pizza, available from February 9th to 14th. This unique pizza features a heart-shaped dough adorned with cream cheese frosting, mozzarella cheese, bacon bits, and a crust infused with shredded Parmesan and queso de bola.

A Symphony of Flavors: The Bacon Ensaymada Heart Pan Pizza

Who: Pizza Hut Philippines

What: Bacon Ensaymada Heart Pan Pizza

When: February 9th - 14th, 2024

Where: Nationwide, via delivery or in-store

In the spirit of amore, Pizza Hut Philippines presents the Bacon Ensaymada Heart Pan Pizza, a unique fusion of Italian and Filipino culinary traditions. This one-of-a-kind offering combines the rich flavors of cream cheese frosting, mozzarella cheese, and savory bacon bits atop a heart-shaped pizza dough. The crowning touch is a crust infused with shredded Parmesan and queso de bola, adding a delightful twist to the classic pizza experience.

Cheesy SweetHEART Delights Combos: Tailored for Couples and Groups

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Pizza Hut is offering special combos designed for couples and groups. The Twosome Delight, Triple Heart Pizza Delight, and Foursome Delight sets feature the new Bacon Ensaymada Heart Pan Pizza, along with other heart-shaped pizza varieties such as Hawaiian Supreme and BBQ Chicken Supreme.

For a limited time, customers who meet the minimum purchase requirement will receive a complimentary heart-shaped pizza. Customers can also upgrade their drinks with milkshakes, adding a sweet touch to their meal.

Availability and Ordering

The Cheesy SweetHEART Delights can be purchased at Pizza Hut stores nationwide and online. Customers can also order the new pizza offerings for delivery through Pizza Hut's website, mobile app, or through their official delivery partners like GrabFood and foodpanda.

The Bacon Ensaymada Heart Pan Pizza is available in regular size only and can be enjoyed a la carte or as part of the various Cheesy SweetHEART Delights Combos. With a limited time offer, customers are encouraged to visit the Pizza Hut PH website for more information and to place their orders.

As Valentine's Day approaches, Pizza Hut Philippines invites customers to indulge in this unique, limited-time offering, perfect for sharing with loved ones. The Bacon Ensaymada Heart Pan Pizza is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation and its ability to create memorable culinary experiences that resonate with its customers.

In the words of Pizza Hut's spokesperson, "We are thrilled to introduce the Bacon Ensaymada Heart Pan Pizza, a delicious and fun way to celebrate Valentine's Day. Our goal is to provide our customers with unique and memorable experiences, and we believe this special offering does just that."

As the world prepares to celebrate love and connection, Pizza Hut Philippines offers a delectable twist on traditional Valentine's Day fare. The Bacon Ensaymada Heart Pan Pizza is more than just a meal; it's a symbol of unity, shared experiences, and the power of food to bring people together.

So this Valentine's Day, why not share a slice of love with the Bacon Ensaymada Heart Pan Pizza? After all, as the old saying goes, the way to the heart is through the stomach.

The clock is ticking, and love is in the air. Don't miss out on this limited-time offering from Pizza Hut Philippines. Visit the Pizza Hut PH website or your nearest Pizza Hut store to place your order today.