Pioneering Geriatric Care: Dr. V.S. Natarajan's Journey and the Future of Elderly Health

In the bustling medical metropolis of Chennai, V.S. Natarajan, a seasoned geriatrician, recounts his journey from a fledgling doctor to a distinguished medical professional. Arriving in the 1960s, he witnessed the city's transformation into a global healthcare hub, punctuated by the mushrooming of private hospitals and the advent of medical tourism.

Advertisment

A Life Dedicated to Geriatric Care

Dr. Natarajan's commitment to geriatric care began in 1988 when he established a specialized ward with just 10 beds. His mission was to train staff in addressing the unique needs of an aging population, a concept that was relatively novel at the time. Today, his contributions have led to a substantial increase in awareness about geriatric care and its associated issues.

Among these issues is osteosarcopenia, a prevalent geriatric syndrome that often leads to secondary diseases and complications. Another critical aspect is promoting active aging for a sustainable society, emphasizing the importance of maintaining physical and mental health as people grow older.

Advertisment

Geriatric Care in Emergency Departments

The need for better geriatric care in emergency departments is another area that Dr. Natarajan highlights. Rapid recognition of frailty in older patients is crucial for appropriate treatment and care. This focus on geriatric emergency care has become increasingly important, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on older populations, particularly those living in residential care facilities.

The Rise of Telemedicine

Advertisment

The pandemic has also accelerated the acceptance and use of telemedicine in healthcare. In Sarawak, Malaysia, for example, telemedicine has become an essential tool for delivering healthcare services to older adults, many of whom live in remote areas with limited access to medical facilities.

Dr. Natarajan also points to the significant impact of childhood socioeconomic status on health status in adulthood, underscoring the need for early interventions to ensure better health outcomes in later life.

Innovations in geriatric care, such as the development of a smartwatch-based prehab program for older adults, further demonstrate the strides being made in this field. The program aims to improve physical function and reduce the risk of falls and fractures among older adults.

Advertisment

Moreover, research continues to uncover the association between food security and health in older age, emphasizing the importance of addressing nutritional needs in this population.

As Dr. Natarajan reflects on his career, he expresses hope for the future of geriatric care. With increasing awareness and innovative solutions, he believes that older adults can enjoy better health and quality of life.

Indeed, Dr. V.S. Natarajan's journey from a young doctor arriving in Chennai to a pioneer in geriatric care serves as a testament to the transformative power of dedication and vision. His contributions have not only shaped the landscape of geriatric care in the city but have also inspired a new generation of medical professionals to prioritize the health and well-being of older adults.